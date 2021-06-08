Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Walker
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
Walker, Virginia

February 28, 1927 - June 5, 2021

Virginia Walker, age 94, of Clemmons, NC, passed away, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her home with family at her side. A funeral service will be held at Manakin Episcopal Church, Midlothian, VA at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 12, followed by a reception in the church parish hall. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, VA. Virginia was born February 28, 1927 in Richmond, VA to Lotus Duval Marshall and Laura Fletcher Marshall. Virginia retired as co-founder and CEO of Walker and Associates Inc., a telecommunications supply business now celebrating its 51st year. Virginia loved planning and hosting events for her business and family. She loved the Lord, was a wonderful homemaker, and loved spending time with her family. Virginia was incredibly selfless, giving, and respectful throughout her storied life. She raised her children in at least 13 different cities in and out of the US during husband Chris Walker's military service to our country and during their business careers. While Virginia was sometimes a reluctant first mate on the 'Sweet Virginia', she enjoyed many years of boating with Chris, her brother Gordon Marshall and sister-in-law Jenny Marshall and as a member of the Virginia Yacht Club. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton Chrystie Walker; daughter, Laura Jo Michaud; and brother, Fletcher Duval Marshall (Lucille Marshall). Surviving are: brother, Gordon Marshall (Jenny); sons, Mark Walker (Joy) of Clemmons, NC and Rick Walker (Sally) of Floyd, VA; son-in-law, John Michaud; daughter, Chrystie Brown (Chris) of Bedminster, NJ; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend special thanks to Mary Gordon Marshall, daughter of Fletcher Marshall, for her love, support and care for Virginia in her final hours. The family would also like to thank Piedmont Home Care and caregivers Gloria, Linda, Waltina, Tia, Carrona, Dakota, Mar, Quiana, Beverly and others for their support. Thanks are also extended to the wonderful staff at Trellis Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree

858 Hickory Tree Road, Lexington, NC 27127
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Manakin Episcopal Church
Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
We got to know Virginia by hearing great stories about her through my brother John.
Our sympathies to all of family, sending love & light your way & with you in thought this coming weekend.
Cécile & Jacques Michaud / Petit
Significant_other
June 10, 2021
I'm inspired by Virginia's incredible life, legacy, and character. She touched so many who carry her light forward.
Trey Hall
Coworker
June 10, 2021
We remember Virginia as a friend and kind neighbor in Chester, Virginia. Our sympathy goes out to her family.
Bud & Golda Wilson
June 10, 2021
A vibrant woman, full of life and joy. She will be missed but her spirit will live on in all that knew her.
Emma Hanes
Acquaintance
June 9, 2021
Dear Chris, Chrystie and family, So sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies and condolences. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Cosimo Coffa
Work
June 8, 2021
Chris, Chrystie and family, My condolences on the loss of a dear mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. I hope you find great comfort in the wonderful memories of her remarkable life.
Debbie Fedyk
Work
June 8, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Mother. She was kind, gentle person.
Joyce Wilson
Coworker
June 8, 2021
I was not fortunate enough to meet "Sweet Virginia" but through my dearest friend and her daughter-in-law, Sally, I knew and loved her! Sweet Virginia you were an absolute treasure and will be truly missed.
Kathy-Jo Hansen
Friend
June 8, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Gisèle and Mike Michaud
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results