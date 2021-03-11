Ingram, Vivian Sue Hollingsworth
December 19, 1936 - March 7, 2021
Vivian Sue Hollingsworth Ingram was born December 19, 1936, and entered into heaven March 7, 2021. She was born and raised in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina by Kiah and Florene Hollingsworth. She grew up with her older brother, James of Pisgah Forest and her late younger brother, Wayne of Etowah.
The cause of Christ and the cause of education were important to her. She embraced Jesus at a young age and served Him faithfully in the Southern Baptist Church. She directed many Vacation Bible School programs and provided servant leadership to churches in four states. Since 1985, she was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of King, where she taught Sunday School classes for children and adults. She served on the board of the King Outreach Ministry.
Vivian earned a bachelor's degree in education from Appalachian State University and master's degree in reading education from East Carolina University. She had a distinguished teaching career, beginning at the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton and culminating in Stokes County. She was an accomplished teacher and mentor and was recognized as the Stokes County Teacher of the Year in 1994.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jim Ingram; daughter, Lisa Ingram of King; sons: Michael (JayLynn) Ingram of Spokane, Washington, Marcus (Karen) Ingram of Fayetteville, and Matthew (Carla) of Granite Falls; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; along with brother, James Hollingsworth of Pisgah Forest; sister-in-law, Doris Ingram of Morganton; and three nieces and nephews.
The celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist King, North Carolina at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 12, with visitation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to King Outreach Ministry, or the charity of your choice
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.