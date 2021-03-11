Menu
Vivian Sue Hollingsworth Ingram
Ingram, Vivian Sue Hollingsworth

December 19, 1936 - March 7, 2021

Vivian Sue Hollingsworth Ingram was born December 19, 1936, and entered into heaven March 7, 2021. She was born and raised in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina by Kiah and Florene Hollingsworth. She grew up with her older brother, James of Pisgah Forest and her late younger brother, Wayne of Etowah.

The cause of Christ and the cause of education were important to her. She embraced Jesus at a young age and served Him faithfully in the Southern Baptist Church. She directed many Vacation Bible School programs and provided servant leadership to churches in four states. Since 1985, she was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of King, where she taught Sunday School classes for children and adults. She served on the board of the King Outreach Ministry.

Vivian earned a bachelor's degree in education from Appalachian State University and master's degree in reading education from East Carolina University. She had a distinguished teaching career, beginning at the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton and culminating in Stokes County. She was an accomplished teacher and mentor and was recognized as the Stokes County Teacher of the Year in 1994.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jim Ingram; daughter, Lisa Ingram of King; sons: Michael (JayLynn) Ingram of Spokane, Washington, Marcus (Karen) Ingram of Fayetteville, and Matthew (Carla) of Granite Falls; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; along with brother, James Hollingsworth of Pisgah Forest; sister-in-law, Doris Ingram of Morganton; and three nieces and nephews.

The celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist King, North Carolina at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 12, with visitation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to King Outreach Ministry, or the charity of your choice.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of King
122 Kirby Road, King, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lisa i am sorry to hear about your Mom you and your Family are in my prayers..I am so Thankful I had the pleasure of meeting Miss Vivian she was a sweetheart I enjoy the time i had with her Tell your Dad i am so very sorry again i am praying for you guys !!
Patty Barneycastle Shelton
March 12, 2021
May God bless and keep the Brown family at this time. Love Reginald and Annette Nichols
Reginald Nichols
March 11, 2021
We were so sorry to hear that your loving wife, Mother and grandmother has departed from this world but are rejoicing that she is now with our Savior! Love and prayers
Bill and Margie Priddy
March 11, 2021
