The love of friends and family are with you during this time of grief. Vivian was a wonderful mother and opened her home to so many children. She always had an open seat at her table and a good night hug for any friends that were spending the night. I recall lots of fun and laughter in her home and I feel blessed that I got to be a part of it as Rhonda’s friend. I’m sure Vivian is with her beautiful daughter Melinda now and her sweet husband Willie♥♥

Donna Simpson Friend October 19, 2020