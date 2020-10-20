Cummings, Vivian Jane
November 8, 1936 - October 17, 2020
Mrs. Vivian Jane Cummings, 83, passed away on October 17, 2020 at Clemmons Village 1. She was born on November 8, 1936 to Delma Daily Williams and Hardy Elisha Williams in Quanah, TX. Vivian was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church where she attended regularly until the decline in her health. Vivian cared for so many children in her life; eventually she opened her own childcare business, Lollipop Daycare. She never judged and always loved with her whole heart and soul. She was also a talented seamstress. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lee Cummings; daughter, Melinda Snow; brothers, John and James Williams; and sisters, Myrtle Baily and Rebecca Kitrell. Surviving are her children, Rhonda Sulier (Jim), Lucinda Westmoreland (Ricky), and Willie Cummings (Karen), son-in-law, Keith Snow; grandchildren, Josh, Amanda, Alisha, Amy, Jacob, Ashley, Krista and Zack; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Larue Beal; and a special nephew, David Fine. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery by Reverend Kent Hogan. The family would like to thank the staff of Clemmons Village 1 for the loving care that they provided to our precious mother. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
