VonCannon, Vivian Lucille Beane
December 6, 1928 - June 26, 2021
Vivian Lucille Beane VonCannon, 92, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mrs. VonCannon was born December 6, 1928 in the Steeds Community of Moore County, the youngest and only daughter of Rankin Beane and Clara Hurley Beane. After graduating from Westmore High School in 1945, she moved to High Point and graduated from Jones Business College. She worked at Adams Millis in High Point. On December 27, 1949, she was married to Walter Hamilton VonCannon, who predeceased her on April 26, 2004. They were married for 54 years.
Vivian was a loving homemaker and caregiver to her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joy was her family. She spent her entire life dedicated to rearing her family!
She was a member of Hayworth Wesleyan Church where she served faithfully in the nursery for many years.
Surviving are her son, Gary Walter VonCannon and his wife, Lois of Kernersville; daughters, Susan VonCannon and husband Dr. Franklyn Millman of Winston-Salem, Kathy VonCannon Adkins and husband Douglas of Archdale, and Sharon Brinkley and husband Charles, of Chester, VA; a sister-in-law, Gladys Beane of Seagrove, NC; seven grandchildren, David and Mark VonCannon, Mary Katherine, Elizabeth, and Jonathan Adkins, Carol Martin (Josh) and Rachel Brinkley; a great granddaughter, Ruth Martin; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
Vivian was preceded in death in 1991 by a daughter, Fonda Carol VonCannon; her parents; and her brothers, Arthur, Fred, Lacy, and Brewster Beane.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Hayworth Wesleyan Church, 1696 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM on Tuesday at the church prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed to Hayworth Wesleyan Church, 1696 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Our family wishes to acknowledge our sincere and heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Vivian's long time physicians, Dr. Franklyn Millman and Dr. Francis O'Brien for their excellent care through the years.
