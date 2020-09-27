Burns, Wade Sherman
February 17, 1938 - September 6, 2020
Advance- Mr. Wade Sherman Burns, 82, died September 6, 2020 at his home. He was born February 17, 1938 in Bear Creek NC, the son of Shelton Burns and Maude Smith Burns. Wade graduated from Mineral Springs High School in 1956. Wade was an Army Reservist and following graduation he eventually became the Department Head of the Radiology Department at Forsyth Memorial Hospital, from 1964 to 1986. Wade bred and showed Miniature Horses and bred and owned many World Champions. He also bred, owned and handled hundreds of Show Dogs of Champions over a 60-year period. His kennel was one of the owners of "UNO" a Beagle who was Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Madison Square Garden in 2008. He was nominated for "Breeder of The Year" two times for the United States. He owned Lucky Four Farms, which was in operation for 45 years. He was preceded by his parents and is survived by his husband of 4 years, Jon Woodring, "adopted daughter" Penelope Bender and her husband, Bob Prouty and their sons Sam and Sean, cousins Steve and Susie Mitchell, best friends Wayne Burgess, Phil Lipani, Ann Walker, Don Evins, Craig Westergaard, the Clyde Myers Family and Chris Miller Family. Wade was loved and respected and will be missed by all who knew him. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
