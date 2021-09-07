Hagans, Walker



November 16, 1940 - August 26, 2021



George Walker Hagans, 80, passed away on August 26, 2021.



Throughout his life he was a creative and expansive thinker who dismissed convention. He never pressured anyone to be anything other than authentically themselves, and accepted everyone just as they were.



Born in Hanesville, N.C. in 1940 to Jenny Reed and Randolph Alexander Hagans II, Walker grew up in Wilmington before attending the N.C. State University School of Architecture.



An early adopter of passive solar design and other principles of green building, Walker conceptualized and built houses throughout the Triangle. His signature style emphasized craftsmanship and artful functionality; he designed every house around the individual lifestyles of the inhabitants. Each dwelling was one of a kind, tailored to its people and the surrounding environment.



As an entrepreneur, Walker was a founding partner of both the Sky High Silver Mine Construction Company and the DesignWorks architecture firm before going solo with GWH Architecture.



As a visionary, he was a founding member of the Lockridge community, where his wisdom and counsel were sought by many.



Though outwardly quiet and laid back, Walker stood out in a crowd. With his round wire-rimmed glasses, long hair, unruly eyebrows, sculpted beard, a variety of hats and ever-present dungarees and clogs, his style was unmistakable.



He had a rich laugh and a sly sense of humor, at times impish and teasing but never cruel. He enjoyed chocolate milkshakes, good books, the company of dogs, dancing, and the blues. He made the best buttered toast.



Walker loved deeply and with devotion. One of his special gifts was the ability to set his ego aside and focus on the needs and desires of his loved ones. His gentle, nurturing encouragement formed a bedrock of strength and support cherished by family and friends.



He is survived by so many whose lives he touched, including his beloved companion Shirley McConahay, sons Randolph and Ian, and granddaughter Zaida.



We will carry his memory always.



A Remembrance of his life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Lockridge Community Cemetery at 1000 Willbea Rd, Durham, 27705.



Please consider the health and safety of our community and plan to follow careful covid precautions including wearing a mask and keeping appropriate distance from others, regardless of vaccination status.



Whether attending or not, we encourage you to share stories and memories about Walker by calling 984-528-4149 and leaving as many messages as you like.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.