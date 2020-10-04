Reynolds, Wallace Wayne
July 27, 1940 - September 30, 2020
Mr. Wallace Wayne Reynolds, 80, of Winston-Salem passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bristol Virginia to the late Thomas Reynolds and Ludenia Delp Reynolds on July 27, 1940. Wallace was a devoted husband to his late wife Margie, a loving and giving tender hearted man that had a heart of gold. He enjoyed traveling with his daughter Cindy and listening to country music. He loved his grandchildren and adored his great-grandchildren. He also liked to watch a good western movie. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Margie Joblin Reynolds; son, Rick Reynolds and several siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Booe (Ron); grandchildren, Briana Reynolds, Tiffany Crandall (James) and Joshua Booe (Joy); great grandchildren, Lillian and Riley Booe, Tyler, Elliot and Joseph Crandall; brother, Jake Reynolds; sister, Betty Stallard. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
