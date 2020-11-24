Barnhill, Walter



May 14, 1934 - November 17, 2020



Walter Orion Barnhill, 86, passed away on November 17, 2020, in Georgia, surrounded by his family. Walt was born on May 14, 1934 in Wilson, NC to Walter Lee Barnhill and Anna Sybil Hardison Barnhill. He graduated in 1952 from Charles L. Coon High School in Wilson, where he was voted "Friendliest" in his Senior Class and where he played numerous sports and engaged in all facets of school life. He attended N.C. State, was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He served two years in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany between his sophomore and junior years of college. After graduation, he moved to Winston-Salem, NC and worked for Western Electric (which became AT&T) as a Department Manager, was a Past President of American Institute of Industrial Engineers and made lifelong friends in his work.



Walt married Marilyn Williams from Monroe, NC in 1961 and they built their life together around their daughters, Lane and Beverly, their church, neighborhood and Winston-Salem community for the next 60 years. He lived out his Christian faith and invested his time with his church family at Knollwood Baptist, where he also served in numerous roles and enjoyed friendships with adults, kids and the youth. Walt was an avid Wolfpacker, enjoyed traveling to home football games and gathering with his family in Holden Beach, NC.



Walt is survived by his wife Marilyn, daughter Lane Henderson (Sam), Beverly Estorge, grandchildren Anna Claire Hudson (Michael), Ben Estorge, Molly Estorge, grandchildren by marriage, Andrew Henderson (Michelle), and Lauren Strine (Brenton), his sister, Anna Barnhill Smith, and adored nieces and nephews. Walt will be remembered for his genuine smile, warm and positive personality, sense of humor, and love for meeting people. Heartfelt thanks to the loving staff at Presbyterian Village who cared for Walter like family.



A private family graveside service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 5th, at Knollwood Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Friends are invited to a drive-through visitation to greet the family at Knollwood Baptist from 2:45 – 3:45 pm on Saturday, December 5th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or to Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, P.O. Box 957267, Duluth, GA 30095-7267.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.