As Walt´s coworker and partner at Walter Robbs, I enjoyed working with Walt for many years. His professionalism and attention to detail was an inspiration to me. However, I will the thing I admired and will remember most was his kind and gentle spirit. Dottye and Currin family we will keep you in our prayers and pray Gods comfort, as you journey through the days, months and years to come. You have our condolences.

Wesley and Cynthia Curtis Work January 8, 2022