Lynch, III, Walter Graham
October 20, 1934 - March 31, 2022
Walter Graham Lynch, III, a resident of Bermuda Run, NC, passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2022 at age 87. Graham came into the world on October 20, 1934 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, the first of two sons, born to Walter Graham Lynch, Jr. and Dovie Crouch Lynch. After graduating from Roanoke Rapids High, Graham graduated from his father's alma mater, Duke University. After serving two years in the Navy, he began a career at Wachovia Bank that spanned three decades.
Graham was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife of 59 years, Bonnie Bennett Lynch; and his treasured daughter, Mary Lynch Budd. He leaves behind two adoring daughters, Katherine Lynch Currie (Kevin) of Winston-Salem and Anne Lynch Wright (Alan) of Bermuda Run, NC, and his much-loved younger brother, Merrill Lynch (Gabby) of Zionville, NC. Graham had nine grandchildren who were the apple of his eye: Jake Currie (Kimberly) of Raleigh, Anna Katherine Currie of Winston-Salem, Zach Currie of Winston-Salem, Bennett Wright (Amy) of Charlotte, Abby Wright of Washington, DC, Sarah Budd of Winston-Salem, Richard Budd of Virginia Beach, Va., Mary Grace Budd Lange (Patrick) of Atlanta, and Alex Budd of Winston-Salem. Graham also leaves behind the delight of his life in recent years, girlfriend Carolyn Davis, of Bermuda Run, NC.
Graham, a member and officer of Reynolda Church, was a devoted Christ-follower, an unalterably noble man, a constant champion for his family, and a delightful conversationalist with all. His dear friend once rightly quipped: "If you don't like Graham Lynch, you don't like people." Graham's thirty-plus years of service and leadership in the bond department of Wachovia Bank were admired and appreciated by countless colleagues. For over seven years, he cared daily and tenderly for his beloved Bonnie, who suffered a decline due to Alzheimer's disease. Graham loved family, Duke University, travel, and a hearty laugh.
A memorial service to celebrate Graham's life is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at Reynolda Church, 2200 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC with his son-in-law, Rev. Alan Wright officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.