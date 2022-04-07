Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter Graham Lynch III
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Lynch, III, Walter Graham

October 20, 1934 - March 31, 2022

Walter Graham Lynch, III, a resident of Bermuda Run, NC, passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2022 at age 87. Graham came into the world on October 20, 1934 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, the first of two sons, born to Walter Graham Lynch, Jr. and Dovie Crouch Lynch. After graduating from Roanoke Rapids High, Graham graduated from his father's alma mater, Duke University. After serving two years in the Navy, he began a career at Wachovia Bank that spanned three decades.

Graham was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife of 59 years, Bonnie Bennett Lynch; and his treasured daughter, Mary Lynch Budd. He leaves behind two adoring daughters, Katherine Lynch Currie (Kevin) of Winston-Salem and Anne Lynch Wright (Alan) of Bermuda Run, NC, and his much-loved younger brother, Merrill Lynch (Gabby) of Zionville, NC. Graham had nine grandchildren who were the apple of his eye: Jake Currie (Kimberly) of Raleigh, Anna Katherine Currie of Winston-Salem, Zach Currie of Winston-Salem, Bennett Wright (Amy) of Charlotte, Abby Wright of Washington, DC, Sarah Budd of Winston-Salem, Richard Budd of Virginia Beach, Va., Mary Grace Budd Lange (Patrick) of Atlanta, and Alex Budd of Winston-Salem. Graham also leaves behind the delight of his life in recent years, girlfriend Carolyn Davis, of Bermuda Run, NC.

Graham, a member and officer of Reynolda Church, was a devoted Christ-follower, an unalterably noble man, a constant champion for his family, and a delightful conversationalist with all. His dear friend once rightly quipped: "If you don't like Graham Lynch, you don't like people." Graham's thirty-plus years of service and leadership in the bond department of Wachovia Bank were admired and appreciated by countless colleagues. For over seven years, he cared daily and tenderly for his beloved Bonnie, who suffered a decline due to Alzheimer's disease. Graham loved family, Duke University, travel, and a hearty laugh.

A memorial service to celebrate Graham's life is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at Reynolda Church, 2200 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC with his son-in-law, Rev. Alan Wright officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Graham was an outstanding person and a great bond trader and underwriter. He knew the bond market like no other and was such a fine man. He will be missed. I also enjoyed playing tennis with Graham.
Richard Marvin
Work
April 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results