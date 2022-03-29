McSwain, Jr., Walter Scott
March 27, 1925 - March 24, 2022
Mr. Walter S. McSwain, Jr., age 96, of North Wilkesboro, passed away March 24, 2022 at Westwood Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wilkesboro.
Walter was born on March 27, 1925 in Mecklenburg County to Walter Scott Sr. and Agnes Loflin McSwain. Walter served in the United States Navy during World War II.
After graduating from Derita High School near Charlotte, NC in 1943, Walter served in the United States Navy from 1943-1946, serving as a Radar man, attended Davidson College from 1946-1950 where he was in the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Walter served a two-year internship from 1950-1952 at Charlotte Memorial Hospital, employed at Wilkes General Hospital from 1953-1954, was employed at Carolina Mirror Corporation from1954-1991 working as a Production Manager, a Member of First United Methodist Church and he sang in the Church Choir from 1953-1983, a founding member of the North Wilkesboro Recreation Commission from 1954 until the present, served as a board member of the Ruby Pardue Blackburn Adult Day Care Center from December 2005 to present, a member of the North Wilkesboro Elks Lodge from 1988 to the present, where he served as an Exalted Ruler for the years of 1990-91-92-93-99, District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler from 1995-96, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the USA, a Life Member of the V.F.W. Post 1142 and a member of the American Legion, and served as a volunteer at Wilkes Regional Medical Center Auxiliary.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters: Sue McSwain, Betty James and Molly Keesler.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years Mary Cobb McSwain of the home; one daughter Melinda McSwain Warren of North Wilkesboro; one son; Walter Scott McSwain III of North Wilkesboro; one grandson; Ray Warren Jr and wife Heather of North Wilkesboro; six great-grandchildren; Ray Warren III, Chloe Warren, Charlie Warren, Bailey Barnes, Riley Barnes, Chloe Barnes, and one on the way, Walter Max Warren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of North Wilkesboro, P.O. Box 1145, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659, Ruby Pardue Blackburn Adult Day Care, P.O. Box 984, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 or The Health Foundation, P.O. Box 667, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
