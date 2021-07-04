Menu
Wanda Kay Cromer Brooks
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Brooks, Wanda Kay Cromer

January 18, 1945 - June 30, 2021

Wanda Kay Cromer Brooks, 76, of Winston-Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home. She was born on January 18, 1945 in Forsyth County, NC. Wanda Kay graduated from Griffith High School and was a lifelong member of Crestwood Baptist Church. She worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years and later in life became a talented crafter. She was preceded in death by her mother, Audrey Cromer Knouse; husband, Douglas Brooks; and cousin, Alex Styers.

Wanda Kay is survived by her devoted sister, Janet K. Walser; six cousins, Carolyn "Butch" Pope (Wayne), Cindy Metcalf, Baxter Cromer (Karen), Barry Cromer (Shawn), Diana Stubley (Mike), and Cathy Smith (Miles); three step-sons, Robert D. Brooks, Robert J. Brooks, and Matthew Brooks; and three step-daughters, Wendy Hutchins, Patiences Brooks, and Amy Brooks.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg, 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem. A private family graveside inurnment in Parklawn Memorial Park will take place at a later date. Flowers are welcomed or memorial gifts may be directed to Crestwood Baptist Church, 530 Motor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.

J.C. Green & Sons, Inc.

10301 N NC Highway 109 Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.
We love you! You were a quiet, loving soul. We will miss you and spending time with you on Sundays. I'm happy you have no more pain and are with Doug. I know you missed him. Thanks for the Christmas punch, was so good. RIP, we'll see you soon again.
Tom and Waynette
Family
July 3, 2021
