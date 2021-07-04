Brooks, Wanda Kay Cromer
January 18, 1945 - June 30, 2021
Wanda Kay Cromer Brooks, 76, of Winston-Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home. She was born on January 18, 1945 in Forsyth County, NC. Wanda Kay graduated from Griffith High School and was a lifelong member of Crestwood Baptist Church. She worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years and later in life became a talented crafter. She was preceded in death by her mother, Audrey Cromer Knouse; husband, Douglas Brooks; and cousin, Alex Styers.
Wanda Kay is survived by her devoted sister, Janet K. Walser; six cousins, Carolyn "Butch" Pope (Wayne), Cindy Metcalf, Baxter Cromer (Karen), Barry Cromer (Shawn), Diana Stubley (Mike), and Cathy Smith (Miles); three step-sons, Robert D. Brooks, Robert J. Brooks, and Matthew Brooks; and three step-daughters, Wendy Hutchins, Patiences Brooks, and Amy Brooks.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg, 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem. A private family graveside inurnment in Parklawn Memorial Park will take place at a later date. Flowers are welcomed or memorial gifts may be directed to Crestwood Baptist Church, 530 Motor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
.
J.C. Green & Sons, Inc.
10301 N NC Highway 109 Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.