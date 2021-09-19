Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wanda Sowers Kosiek
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Kosiek, Wanda Sowers

February 3, 1932 - September 11, 2021

Wanda (Sowers) O'Brien Kosiek, 89, went to her Heavenly home on September 11, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County on February 3, 1932 to Fred and Susie Sowers. She was an only child.

Some of her happiest memories were with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel and her favorite places were the beach and the mountains. She loved watching all sports especially basketball and socializing with her friends at Gateway Place Apartments.

Wanda was a former member of Friedland Moravian Church; she graduated from Sedge Garden School Class of 1950 and was employed at Mother and Daughter downtown for many years; she was a retiree from AMP, Inc.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John F. Kosiek, John H. O'Brien, the father of her children, and daughter Kelli O Rothrock.

She leaves behind her children, Sheila O. Willard (Kent), John H. O'Brien (Susan), Gwen O. Shields (Bill), Denise O. Aamland (Tom), Amanda O. Mabe (David), and 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and son-in-law Aaron Rothrock.

There will not be a formal visitation; a private service will be held at a later date. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, Winston-Salem (Wallburg Community) is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wanda's memory can be made to the Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or to She Rocks (Ovarian Cancer Research), P.O Box 41163, Greensboro, NC 27404.

Online condolences may be sent to the Kosiek family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

J.C. Green and Sons

10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg).
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.