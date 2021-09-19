Kosiek, Wanda Sowers
February 3, 1932 - September 11, 2021
Wanda (Sowers) O'Brien Kosiek, 89, went to her Heavenly home on September 11, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County on February 3, 1932 to Fred and Susie Sowers. She was an only child.
Some of her happiest memories were with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel and her favorite places were the beach and the mountains. She loved watching all sports especially basketball and socializing with her friends at Gateway Place Apartments.
Wanda was a former member of Friedland Moravian Church; she graduated from Sedge Garden School Class of 1950 and was employed at Mother and Daughter downtown for many years; she was a retiree from AMP, Inc.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John F. Kosiek, John H. O'Brien, the father of her children, and daughter Kelli O Rothrock.
She leaves behind her children, Sheila O. Willard (Kent), John H. O'Brien (Susan), Gwen O. Shields (Bill), Denise O. Aamland (Tom), Amanda O. Mabe (David), and 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and son-in-law Aaron Rothrock.
There will not be a formal visitation; a private service will be held at a later date. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, Winston-Salem (Wallburg Community) is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wanda's memory can be made to the Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or to She Rocks (Ovarian Cancer Research), P.O Box 41163, Greensboro, NC 27404.
