Phillips, Wanda Lou
April 27, 1931 - October 30, 2020
Wanda Lou Phillips, 89, passed peacefully, entering the presence of the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, loyal friend and most importantly, a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. Her favorite verse was Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Her suffering has ended. She is experiencing the joys of heaven, an amazing gift given to those who place their faith in Jesus Christ. "Most assuredly, I say to you, whoever believes in Me has everlasting life." (John 6:47).
Wanda was the daughter of the late Carl E. Bowman and Marjorie Bowman of Winston-Salem, NC. She is survived by her sons, Stephen Phillips of Lincolnton, NC; Dr. Tim Phillips (Debbie) of Columbia, SC; Nathan Phillips (Martha) of Naples, Fl; and 8 grandchildren: Leah, Andrew, Ruth, Seth, Ryan, Dawn, Jonathan and David as well as 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Baxter and son, Dr. Joel Phillips.
Wanda worked for many years as an employee of Baptist Bookstore in Miami, Fl. She was retired and enjoyed spending time with her family, reading her bible and her many devotional books, being active in her church, and living out her faith as a resident of Brookdale North Naples, Florida.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6th at 2pm at Forsyth Memorial Park in the mausoleum.
Memorials can be made in memory of Wanda at Arthritis Foundation
