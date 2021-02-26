Webb, Wanda (Bowers)



January 29, 1951 - February 23, 2021



Mrs. Wanda Bowers Webb, age 70, of Sandhill Drive, left her earthly body to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.



Wanda was born in Trap Hill, NC to Robert Clay and Mabel Cleary Bowers. She graduated from North Forsyth High School in 1969. Shortly after high school, she married her loving husband of 52 years, Mason Clifton Webb. Together they have three children and 8 grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She is a charter member of Northside Baptist Church on Providence Church Road. Before and during her retirement, she spent much of her time caring for others. She will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to know her.



Wanda was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bowers, in 1951; stepfather, George Brook, in 1990; mother, Mabel Bowers Brooks, in 2004; her sister, Lorraine Stewart, in 2007; and her brother, Randy Brooks, in 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Mason Clifton Webb; their three children: Scott (Wendy) Webb, Jennifer (Ray) Grogan, and Dana Felts; eight grandchildren: Kimberly (Tristen) Bright, Rachael Grogan, Christopher Grogan, Dalayna Webb, Isabella Webb, Makenzie Felts, Peyton Felts, and Mason Webb; as well as her sisters Linda Reavis, Jean Waddell, Darlene Parks, and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the doctors and nurses at Novant Health Medical Center that have taken care of Wanda Webb over the years. Having a group of professionals who show a love for their job and deliver quality care has made a difference not only in Wanda's life but the life of her family. Special thanks to the "Singing Nurse" who greets her patients by singing, "I will remember you; will you remember me?" Anyone who has had the pleasure of meeting her will know of whom I am speaking.



There will be a Celebration of Life service held at Union Grove Baptist Church at 2pm on February 28, 2021. The service will be conducted by Pastor T.W. Bailey and Rev. Larry Easler. Masks will be required during the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to either Union Grove Baptist Church, 2295 Union Grove Road, Lexington, NC 27295, or Faith Baptist Church, 4145 Flat Shoals Road, Germanton, NC 27019, or Northside Baptist Church, 5900 Providence Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 26, 2021.