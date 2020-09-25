Peters, Warren Lee
January 23, 1947 - September 23, 2020
Mr. Warren Lee Peters, 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born January 23, 1947 in Forsyth County to the late Elmer and Kate Blevins Peters. Mr. Peters was a member of Friedberg Moravian Church and Lakeview Baptist Church in Linwood. He served his Lord as a Sunday school teacher, Deacon, Youth Leader, and many other positions within the church. He served his country in the United States Army including one year in Vietnam. He retired from Reynolds American after 34 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Philip Wayne Peters. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Gloria Weaver Peters; grandson, Chris; daughter in-law, Holli; sister in-law, Linda Weaver; brother in-law, Ronald Weaver (Jackie); three nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Friedberg Moravian Church Graveyard with Rev. James C. Newsome, Jr., Rev. Dan K. Nelson, and Rev. David Wooten officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Mallard Ridge Assisted Living and Hospice of Davidson County for their loving care of Warren. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
