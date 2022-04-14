Harris, Waverly



September 2, 1951 - April 10, 2022



Waverly Maurice Harris, son of the late Maurice and Eunice Catherine Harris, was born September 2, 1951 in Reidsville, NC. He departed this life at Novant Health-Forsyth Medical Center on April 10, 2022. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. After graduating, he served honorably in the United States Army, achieving the rank of sergeant. For his service, he received several medals and citations. Professionally, he was an owner-operator long distance truck driver. Driving trucks was his passion for 36 years. Loving memories will be cherished by his beloved wife, Delores W. Harris; two sons: Desmond (Cherith) Harris and Demond (LaShanda) Harris; one daughter, Tonya Wharton; grandchildren: Jamaika, Ethan, Jayden, Lauren and Olivia Harris; sisters: Eunice (Charlie) Huff, Ira (Marquis) Jessup and Cordelia (Ignatius) Uche; brothers: Michael (Pat) Harris, Calvin (Diane) Harris and Kwan Harris; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 15, 2022 at Benaja Mount Zion Holiness Church, 600 McWalker Road, Reidsville, NC. Public viewing will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home from 12 Noon - 5 PM.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 14, 2022.