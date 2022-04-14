Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Waverly Harris
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave
Winston Salem, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 14 2022
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Harris, Waverly

September 2, 1951 - April 10, 2022

Waverly Maurice Harris, son of the late Maurice and Eunice Catherine Harris, was born September 2, 1951 in Reidsville, NC. He departed this life at Novant Health-Forsyth Medical Center on April 10, 2022. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. After graduating, he served honorably in the United States Army, achieving the rank of sergeant. For his service, he received several medals and citations. Professionally, he was an owner-operator long distance truck driver. Driving trucks was his passion for 36 years. Loving memories will be cherished by his beloved wife, Delores W. Harris; two sons: Desmond (Cherith) Harris and Demond (LaShanda) Harris; one daughter, Tonya Wharton; grandchildren: Jamaika, Ethan, Jayden, Lauren and Olivia Harris; sisters: Eunice (Charlie) Huff, Ira (Marquis) Jessup and Cordelia (Ignatius) Uche; brothers: Michael (Pat) Harris, Calvin (Diane) Harris and Kwan Harris; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 15, 2022 at Benaja Mount Zion Holiness Church, 600 McWalker Road, Reidsville, NC. Public viewing will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home from 12 Noon - 5 PM.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home

727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave, Winston Salem, NC
Apr
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Benaja Mount Zion Holiness Church
600 McWalker Road, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.