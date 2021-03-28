Coombs, Wayde John



November 19, 1959 - March 18, 2021



Wayde J. Coombs left this walk of life March 18, 2021.He loved his dogs and. behind leaves Sasha. Wayde enlisted and served for a brief period in our Navy. He loved driving and truck working on anything mechanical and did so for various companies in North Carolina which he called his home for at least the last 30 years. He was predeceased by parents, Clyde and Frances Guptill Coombs. He is survived by his Aunt Lucille Carretta and Uncle Leonard "Jim" Guptill, his sisters, Darlene Guptill Gladu and husband J. Michael, Lydia Coombs French and husband Darrell, Virginia Coombs and Patricia Crockett Dustin. Many nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces and many cousins too, all were special to him. A celebration of life is being planned for the warmer weather in his home state of Maine. Donations to your local animal shelter in his name would be a worthy cause.



Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel



3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.