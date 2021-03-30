Wendy, I cannot believe you are gone. You have ALWAYS been a force of nature. Your personality lit up an entire room when you entered. We could go several years without seeing each other, and when we were together, it was like NO time had passed. I don't think you realized how much it meant to me, when Leland was sick, the 2 times you came and sat at Hospice with me. When I came to visit 3 weeks ago, you surprised me by wearing sunflower earrings because you knew how much I love sunflowers. That gesture almost made me cry. I am going to miss our texts. I think you probably slid into Heaven sideways and announced "ya'll I'm here". The angels were surely rejoicing. I will love you always. I miss you but I WILL see you again. Save me a spot.

Bobbie Ashley Friend March 29, 2021