Jonesville - Wendy Mathis Shore, 52, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Funeral Service is at 3PM Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Swan Creek Baptist Church. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville is serving the Shore family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2021.
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville.
Wendy was a wonderful and kind woman
Sherry Patton Barker
Friend
April 1, 2021
The one thing I remember about Wendy is her beautiful smile. I never saw her without a smile on her face. I know she is smiling up in heaven now. You will be missed sweet girl.
Phyllis Pardue
Family
March 31, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Losing a child is so very painful. Our prayers are with your family. Glenda and Spencer Martin
Glenda Martin
Neighbor
March 31, 2021
Potsy, and Dorry so sorry to hear the passing of your daughter Wendy. May our Lord God in Heaven through Jesus Christ comfort you during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers for the whole family.
Terry, and Merlie Burkenbine
March 30, 2021
Wendy always had that wonderful smile. An inspiration for others to follow God and a blessing to many. Sorry for the loss !
Tony Casstevens
March 30, 2021
Kristen Gibson
March 30, 2021
Sandra Heath
Friend
March 30, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Wendy's passing. She wrote beautiful poems and was always sharing with others her gift and love. Praying for peace and comfort for you all.
Pam & John Long
Friend
March 30, 2021
Ray and dorry. What can I say I am so sorry for your loss I could tell you that it gets easier but it does not you just learn to live day by day if I can help in any way just call me praying for you and may God bless you
Myrtle Poplin
Friend
March 29, 2021
I’m So very Sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with the whole family. I will definitely cherish the laughs I shared with Wendy! Love y’all
Ray Wright
March 29, 2021
Dorry and Potsy so sorry for your loss. You will be in our prayers.
Keith and Libby Cook
Neighbor
March 29, 2021
So hard to believe this. Prayers for the family.
Trenton & DeAnna Hinshaw
Friend
March 29, 2021
Potsy and Dorra I am so sorry to hear of Wendy’s passing. Prayers are with your family.
Teresa Conley Norman
March 29, 2021
I’m so sorry
Glenda Gilliam
Friend
March 29, 2021
Chris Daye
March 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I will be praying for the family through this difficult time.
Rissa White
Friend
March 29, 2021
Wendy, I cannot believe you are gone. You have ALWAYS been a force of nature. Your personality lit up an entire room when you entered. We could go several years without seeing each other, and when we were together, it was like NO time had passed. I don't think you realized how much it meant to me, when Leland was sick, the 2 times you came and sat at Hospice with me. When I came to visit 3 weeks ago, you surprised me by wearing sunflower earrings because you knew how much I love sunflowers. That gesture almost made me cry. I am going to miss our texts. I think you probably slid into Heaven sideways and announced "ya'll I'm here". The angels were surely rejoicing. I will love you always. I miss you but I WILL see you again. Save me a spot.
Bobbie Ashley
Friend
March 29, 2021
Dorry, Potsy, Jill and family, Please know you have been in our thoughts and prayers. I love y’all