Herman, Weslyn



April 11, 1972 - October 10, 2020



Weslyn Maechel Caudle Herman, age 48, of Clemmons, NC unexpectedly passed into eternal peace on October 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM at Tanglewood Park (Shelter 2) in Clemmons, NC.



Weslyn is the daughter of Thomas Wesley Caudle and Wanda Suttles Caudle, and was the beloved older sister to Amanda Kay Caudle Harper (Jeffrey Harper.)



Surviving her are her husband of 26 years, Thomas A. Herman and their three beautiful children: Brooke Avery, Taylor Lyn, and Cole Thomas. Also surviving are her parents, paternal grandmother Faye, her nephews Matthew and John, Grandniece Alice and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. She will also be deeply missed by an adorable Dachshund named Trixie.



Weslyn graduated from West Forsyth High School in 1990. She was a devoted grade parent and PTA volunteer for many years at Lewisville Elementary, where she met and made many beloved friends.



Weslyn had a deep and abiding faith and is resting in tranquility with our Lord, with her dear Granny Mae, Grandpa Wes, and Grandpa Claude.



In lieu of flowers, Weslyn would love instead donations be sent to:



Down Syndrome Association of Winston-Salem



305 W. 4th Street Suite #B11



Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Checks can be made out to DSAGWS



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.