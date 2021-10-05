Sink, Willard "Ouija" Gardner
January 2, 1945 - October 2, 2021
Mr. Willard "Ouija" Gardner Sink, 76, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 2, 2021 surrounded by his family. We rejoice in his mind being made anew after his journey with Alzheimer's Disease. Ouija was born January 2, 1945 in Roanoke, VA to Whorley Willard Sink and Hattie Meador Sink. Ouija and his wife, Sharon, were members of Calvary Baptist Church for many years. He later became a member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, where he served in ministry for the last 20 years. Ouija was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sharon Coombs Sink. Surviving are his five children whom he referred to as his greatest pride and JOY, Michelle Calhoun (Phil), Stephen Sink - his favorite son (Susan), Kendra Sink, Cherryel Scurry (Cooper), and Bethany Carter (Jason); 14 grandchildren, Jonathan, Colton and Madelyn Calhoun, Jacob, Kate Margaret, Justin and Sean Sink, William, Winston, Campbell and Millie Scurry and Drew, Adam and Emily Carter; one sister, Edwana Long; and numerous beloved brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.The family would also like to thank and acknowledge the amazing care and love that he received from the staff of Trinity Elms Harper Hall Memory Care. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, October 6th at 1pm at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 1046 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 with Rev. Georgio Hiatt officiating. The service will be held indoors (masks required) and live-streamed under the service tent outdoors (masks optional), as well as live-streamed on the "Redeemer Winston-Salem" YouTube page. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. Following the example of Ouija's life, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Redeemer Church Deacon's Fund (Benevolence) and also to Trinity Elms (memo line: Harper Heights/Willard Sink. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
