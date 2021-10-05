Dear Sink family- we are remembering you, thinking of you and praying for you all. We loved and appreciated your dad- his kindness and support along with your entire family meant so much to us when we we were in ministry at Calvary. What a wonderful, generous, kind and thoughtful man who we think of so fondly. Ouija was a source of encouragement to so many. His investment in people left them forever changed because of it! We would like to reach out to you all and touch base. I have left my email address. Blessings to you all - we love you.

Tim and Becky Friend October 7, 2021