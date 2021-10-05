Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willard Gardner "Ouija" Sink
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Sink, Willard "Ouija" Gardner

January 2, 1945 - October 2, 2021

Mr. Willard "Ouija" Gardner Sink, 76, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 2, 2021 surrounded by his family. We rejoice in his mind being made anew after his journey with Alzheimer's Disease. Ouija was born January 2, 1945 in Roanoke, VA to Whorley Willard Sink and Hattie Meador Sink. Ouija and his wife, Sharon, were members of Calvary Baptist Church for many years. He later became a member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, where he served in ministry for the last 20 years. Ouija was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sharon Coombs Sink. Surviving are his five children whom he referred to as his greatest pride and JOY, Michelle Calhoun (Phil), Stephen Sink - his favorite son (Susan), Kendra Sink, Cherryel Scurry (Cooper), and Bethany Carter (Jason); 14 grandchildren, Jonathan, Colton and Madelyn Calhoun, Jacob, Kate Margaret, Justin and Sean Sink, William, Winston, Campbell and Millie Scurry and Drew, Adam and Emily Carter; one sister, Edwana Long; and numerous beloved brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.The family would also like to thank and acknowledge the amazing care and love that he received from the staff of Trinity Elms Harper Hall Memory Care. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, October 6th at 1pm at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 1046 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 with Rev. Georgio Hiatt officiating. The service will be held indoors (masks required) and live-streamed under the service tent outdoors (masks optional), as well as live-streamed on the "Redeemer Winston-Salem" YouTube page. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Following the example of Ouija's life, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Redeemer Church Deacon's Fund (Benevolence) and also to Trinity Elms (memo line: Harper Heights/Willard Sink. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Redeemer Presbyterian Church
1046 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dear Sink family- we are remembering you, thinking of you and praying for you all. We loved and appreciated your dad- his kindness and support along with your entire family meant so much to us when we we were in ministry at Calvary. What a wonderful, generous, kind and thoughtful man who we think of so fondly. Ouija was a source of encouragement to so many. His investment in people left them forever changed because of it! We would like to reach out to you all and touch base. I have left my email address. Blessings to you all - we love you.
Tim and Becky
Friend
October 7, 2021
My condolences, Psalm 23.
Lorie Lewallen
Other
October 6, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Mr. Sink's entire family, to those I already knew and to the many I recently met at TE. I am so sorry for your loss.
Jean Compton
Friend
October 6, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Your Dad was a wonderful man and always with a smile and friendly to all. We will be in prayer for the family. He leaves a great legacy in them. Larry and Esther Novotny
Esther Novotny
Other
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results