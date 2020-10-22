Knott, William "Bill" A.
June 25, 1926 - October 19, 2020
William A. Knott passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Sanford, NC, the son of William Burch Knott and Gladys Ray Knott. He was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball, track, and baseball at Sanford High School. His senior year he scored 13 touchdowns. earning him the honor as an all-state football player. One of his true passions was flying. Bill proudly served in the Army Air Force from 1944-1945 as a trained pilot of a B25 Mitchell Bomber. Bill met his wife, Edith, in 1946, and they have been married for 73 years. He graduated from NC State University as a civil engineer. As a true builder, he joined Frank L. Blum Construction in 1959, where he became a co-owner and helped grow the company for 32 years. Bill received numerous awards in Construction during his illustrious career. He was known for wearing a coat and tie as he went job site to job site. He loved golf and croquet, and he always had good sportsmanship even during competitive tournaments. Bill was also a Civil War historian, and authored two books. He was a member of Ardmore UMC for over 63 years. Bill prayed daily for his family, friends and community, always including words of gratitude to God for His goodness and grace. Family was the nucleus of his life.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Edith "Edie" Timberlake Knott; four children, Will Knott (Sara), Andra Burt (John ), Emmy Williams (Jim), and Anderson Knott; four grandchildren, Megan Knott (deceased) Erin Burt, Anna Knott and Anslie Scout Knott, and two great-grandchildren; Savanna and Kelsey Knight and many fondly loved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sisters Ruby Orenchick and Nancy Smith. Memorials may be made to Ardmore Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27103.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23rd at 3:00 PM at the Gazebo in Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
