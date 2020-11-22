Simpson, William "Bill" Anderson
December 16, 1941 - November 18, 2020
William "Bill" Anderson Simpson, 78, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Winston-Salem. He was born on December 16, 1941, in Radford, Virginia to Ray Chapman and Blenna Anderson Simpson who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Thelma Simpson Pifer, his brother Ronald Clay Simpson, his brother John Ray Simpson, and an infant sister. Surviving him are his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Lillard Simpson; his daughters, Wendy Simpson Gerard (Mathew), Amy Simpson, and Paige Anderson Faulkner (Kyle); and his four grandchildren, Lyla Grace, Joseph William, June Elizabeth, and Audrie Anderson. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Carolyn Hale Simpson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill graduated from Dublin High School, Duke University (where he was a member of the varsity football team), Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon), and the first two-year MBA class at UNC-Chapel Hill. After beginning his career for York Construction Company in Raleigh, NC, he and two partners founded Republic Mortgage Insurance Company (RMIC) where he spent the rest of his career as President and then Chairman of the Board before he retired in 2012. He built a very strong, well-respected company in RMIC.
Bill's hobbies and passions were farming, bird hunting, golf, Duke football, coaching little league, and his model train (which frustrated him but gave him tremendous enjoyment). His grandkids, whom he loved and cherished time with, loved him as Opa. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pfafftown Christian Church, a church he loved and served for 49 years. (Pfafftown Christian Church, 3323 Transou Rd, Pfafftown, NC, 27040) A memorial service is to be determined at a later date due to the current pandemic. Online condolences may be made through salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem,NC,27106
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.