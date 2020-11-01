Hammock, William Anthony
March 19, 1940 - October 30, 2020
WALKERTOWN
William Anthony Hammock, 80, died Friday afternoon, October 30, 2020, at Clear Creek Nursing and Rehab Center.
William was born on March 19, 1940, in Forsyth County to the late John A. and Dora Oakley Hammock. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and attended Bethlehem United Methodist Church. William was a retired self-employed handyman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jo Anne Ashby; and a brother, Jack Hammock.
William is survived by his brother-in-law, Elwood Ashby; niece, Carla Sneathen; nephew, Randy Wood (Pamela); great nephew and nieces, Joshua A. Wood, Ashley Wood, and Adriana Sneathen.
There will be a 2:00 pm Graveside Service held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with Elder E.W. Hooven officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 5410 Pine Hall Rd, Walkertown, NC 27051.
