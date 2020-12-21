Beeding, William Manning
August 11, 1933 - December 19, 2020
MOCKSVILLE - Mr. William Manning "Bill" Beeding, 87, of Davie County, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, "Uncle Butch" and friend to many. William was born on August 11, 1933, in Davie County, to the late Wiley and Jewel Beeding. He was a lifelong resident of the Smith Grove Community and member of Smith Grove United Methodist Church.
William served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. In 1953, he married Bonnie Rose Nance and they soon built a home together. In 1980, the couple built a mountain cabin in Alleghany County, where they enjoyed many weekends, hosted much anticipated fall chicken stews and made lasting friendships. For many years they gardened, listened to bluegrass music and spent Sunday afternoons visiting with friends. For about 40 years, Bill worked in the lumberyard at Mocksville Builders Supply. After retirement, he and a business partner purchased, remodeled and sold homes in and around Mocksville for another 20 years. He was a house "flipper" before it became popular. A great craftsman, he spent lots of time in his shop tinkering and building small furniture for family.
William had a big heart and never met a stranger. He treasured sitting on the porch reminiscing with family, friends and neighbors. He looked forward to going out to breakfast with family and friends. He was always there to generously lend a hand; delivering food to families in need, helping build wheelchair ramps, gathering building supplies for storm victims and so much more.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Richard.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Bonnie Nance Beeding; daughters, Sue Riddle (Larry) and Patsy Holder (Mike); sons, Donald Beeding (Hans Craig) and Bobby Beeding (Jane); grandchildren, Justin Riddle (Aerin), DeEtte Hill (Kelly), Gina Groce (Allen) and George Holder (Monica Walsh); great-grandchildren, Aiden Groce, Vada Hill, Allie Riddle and Evan Hill; and a special cousin, Melvree Benson.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Smith Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Al Thomas of Wake Forest, NC, a longtime, special friend of the Beeding family. The family requests that all attendees wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Friends may pay their respects to Mr. Beeding at Eaton Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 21, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Habitat for Humanity of Davie, 261 S. Main St. Mocksville, NC 27028 or to Smith Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery fund, 3492 US Hwy 158 Mocksville, NC 27028 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfueralservice.com
.
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.