William Manning Beeding
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC
Beeding, William Manning

August 11, 1933 - December 19, 2020

MOCKSVILLE - Mr. William Manning "Bill" Beeding, 87, of Davie County, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, "Uncle Butch" and friend to many. William was born on August 11, 1933, in Davie County, to the late Wiley and Jewel Beeding. He was a lifelong resident of the Smith Grove Community and member of Smith Grove United Methodist Church.

William served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. In 1953, he married Bonnie Rose Nance and they soon built a home together. In 1980, the couple built a mountain cabin in Alleghany County, where they enjoyed many weekends, hosted much anticipated fall chicken stews and made lasting friendships. For many years they gardened, listened to bluegrass music and spent Sunday afternoons visiting with friends. For about 40 years, Bill worked in the lumberyard at Mocksville Builders Supply. After retirement, he and a business partner purchased, remodeled and sold homes in and around Mocksville for another 20 years. He was a house "flipper" before it became popular. A great craftsman, he spent lots of time in his shop tinkering and building small furniture for family.

William had a big heart and never met a stranger. He treasured sitting on the porch reminiscing with family, friends and neighbors. He looked forward to going out to breakfast with family and friends. He was always there to generously lend a hand; delivering food to families in need, helping build wheelchair ramps, gathering building supplies for storm victims and so much more.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Richard.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Bonnie Nance Beeding; daughters, Sue Riddle (Larry) and Patsy Holder (Mike); sons, Donald Beeding (Hans Craig) and Bobby Beeding (Jane); grandchildren, Justin Riddle (Aerin), DeEtte Hill (Kelly), Gina Groce (Allen) and George Holder (Monica Walsh); great-grandchildren, Aiden Groce, Vada Hill, Allie Riddle and Evan Hill; and a special cousin, Melvree Benson.

A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Smith Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Al Thomas of Wake Forest, NC, a longtime, special friend of the Beeding family. The family requests that all attendees wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Friends may pay their respects to Mr. Beeding at Eaton Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 21, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Habitat for Humanity of Davie, 261 S. Main St. Mocksville, NC 27028 or to Smith Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery fund, 3492 US Hwy 158 Mocksville, NC 27028 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfueralservice.com.

Eaton Funeral Service

325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street, Mocksville, NC
Dec
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Smith Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Eaton Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to Donald & Hans and the rest of the family, especially the great-grandchildren. For those lucky enough to have great-grandparents, losing them is often the first such loss they must face. Please give extra hugs and help keep their memories of Great-G'pa Bill firmly in place.
James (AW) McDermott
December 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. We are friends of Al and Sandy Thomas and visited with Bill, Bonnie and Bobby many weekends in the mountains. It was such a blessing to get to know them. Fine, fine people. Please know that you all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jay and Pett Hare
December 22, 2020
Bill Beeding was one of the kindest, gentlest souls around. He always made us feel at home and treated us like family. He will be missed by many.
Mark Podmore & Robert King
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Bill and Bonnie were loyal and devoted friends to my Dad and Mother. As long as health permitted, Bill and Bonnie would pick up Mom and carry her to dinner or just sit and talk. The chicken stews were epic with many coming from their mountain cottages,or driving in from the city. He will be missed by all the knew him. Love and prayers to all of you.
Pam Cartner Morris
December 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pauline Neils
Coworker
December 21, 2020
