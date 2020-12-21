I am so sorry for your loss. Bill and Bonnie were loyal and devoted friends to my Dad and Mother. As long as health permitted, Bill and Bonnie would pick up Mom and carry her to dinner or just sit and talk. The chicken stews were epic with many coming from their mountain cottages,or driving in from the city. He will be missed by all the knew him. Love and prayers to all of you.

Pam Cartner Morris December 21, 2020