Bodenheimer, William Wesley (Wes)
April 3, 1937 - March 24, 2022
Mr. William Wesley (Wes) Bodenheimer, 84, a resident of Kernersville, NC, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Forsyth County, Wes was born April 3, 1937 to the late Frank Jacob Bodenheimer and the late Fleta Forrest Reid Bodenheimer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Early Franklin Bodenheimer. Wes retired as property maintenance building mechanic for the city of Winston-Salem after thirty years of service. He attended Robert B. Glenn High School, and loved farming, growing produce and vegetables. He raised tobacco to buy his first car, enjoyed mechanic work on cars, and built his own tractor using car and airplane parts. He was a member of Crestview Baptist Church and he loved his Lord! Wes loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy McGuire Bodenheimer, whom he married November 29, 1963; his daughters, Ginger A. Bodenheimer and husband Tim Burge of Bermuda Run, Tammy Bodenheimer Yombor of Union Cross; grandson, Mihaly Wesley-Steven Yombor of Union Cross; brother, Aldean Bodenheimer of Wallburg; and several nieces and nephews, family and friends.
The funeral service will be at 4:00 PM Friday, April 1, 2022 at J.C. Green and Sons Chapel in Wallburg, 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 with Rev. Jeff Coppage officiating. Interment will follow the service at Union Cross Moravian Graveyard. The family will greet friends and family from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Wes's memory to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the Bodenheimer family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
J. C. Green and Sons Funeral Home
10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.