Brown, William "Bill" Allen
September 20, 1934 - September 15, 2021
MOCKSVILLE — Mr. William "Bill" Allen Brown, 86, of Brown Drive, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
He was born on September 20, 1934, in Davie County, to the late Everette Hugh and Vetra Jane Wilson Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Brown and Steve Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Kay Watkins Brown, of the home; four children, Mike Brown, Cathy Brown, Chuck Brown (Bonnie), and Kevin Edwards; a sister, Nancy Norville; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 19, at Eaton Funeral Chapel, with Mr. Dean Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Hardison Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Eaton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Hardison Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1630 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 18, 2021.