Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Allen "Bill" Brown
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC
Brown, William "Bill" Allen

September 20, 1934 - September 15, 2021

MOCKSVILLE — Mr. William "Bill" Allen Brown, 86, of Brown Drive, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

He was born on September 20, 1934, in Davie County, to the late Everette Hugh and Vetra Jane Wilson Brown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Brown and Steve Brown.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Kay Watkins Brown, of the home; four children, Mike Brown, Cathy Brown, Chuck Brown (Bonnie), and Kevin Edwards; a sister, Nancy Norville; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 19, at Eaton Funeral Chapel, with Mr. Dean Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Hardison Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Eaton Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Hardison Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1630 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028.

Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.

Eaton Funeral Service

325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street, Mocksville, NC
Sep
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street, Mocksville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Eaton Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eaton Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I'm so sorry for your loss, my heart goes out to his family and friends, prayer's for comfort and peace
Sherrie Holleman
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results