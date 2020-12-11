Caldwell, William Burton



November 20, 1933 - November 26, 2020



William Burton Caldwell, 87, of Columbiana, Alabama, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Columbiana Health & Rehab skilled nursing facility, where he had lived since 2019. Prior to that, he resided in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for 30 years.



Bill was born November 20, 1933 in Venango County, Pennsylvania, the only child of the late Claire Dale Caldwell and Ruth Fleming Caldwell. He grew up in the countryside near Pleasantville, PA. After graduating from Pleasantville High School in 1951, Bill continued his education at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, PA, and earned his BA of Economics degree in 1955. Mr. Caldwell proudly served in the United States Army Artillery Reserves achieving the rank of Captain, and was called to active duty at Fort Sill, Oklahoma during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He had a successful career working mostly as a contract administrator on DOD and DOE government contracts for companies including Westinghouse Electric, Allis Chalmers and Struthers Wells, as well as for Princeton University's Plasma Physics Laboratory. Bill and his wife, Jeannine Johnston Caldwell, lived in PA and New Jersey, before moving to Winston-Salem in 1988. His last job may have been his favorite, working at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, NC, before retiring in 1999.



Bill enjoyed most sports. He played on school teams of basketball and baseball throughout his high school years and on the baseball team in college at W & J. He was a proud founding member of Arnie's Army (the unofficial Arnold Palmer fan club), and also was a big fan of Tiger Woods and the LPGA stars Nancy Lopez and Paula Creamer. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steeler fan and an avid Pittsburgh Pirate fan - Bill Mazeroski was his favorite Pirate.



Bill loved his family and his church. He enjoyed making friends and playing golf with his sons and friends, but his greatest joys were golfing and spending time with his beloved wife.



Mr. Caldwell was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jeannine. He is survived by sons, Burt Caldwell (Diane) of Birmingham, AL and Kent Caldwell (Jill) of Candler, NC; grandsons, Sam Caldwell and Doug Caldwell (Ashley) and great-granddaughter, Collins Caldwell. He is also survived by Jeannine's three sisters, Sally Frey of Pittsburgh, PA, Roene Nasr of Pacific Grove, CA, and Nancy McFarlane of Hertford, NC.



A celebration-of-life service and private burial in Pennsylvania will be held at dates to be determined next spring or summer.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012.



Salem Funeral & Cremation Service



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2020.