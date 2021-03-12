Advance - Mr. William W. Campbell, 71, passed away on March 3, 2021. Graveside service at Double Springs Cemetery. Mr. Campbell may be publicly viewed Friday, March 12, 2021 from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.
Michael and Channon you are in my thoughts and prayers. Love you guys.....
Paula Transou
March 13, 2021
Bill will surely be missed. He was always lively and pleasant and always smiling.
Gwendolyn F. Campbell
March 13, 2021
Bill will be missed by his family and friends. He was a good friend and someone who always had a smile and a natural joy. Rest in peace family. Rest in peace Bill.
William Cain
March 13, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you during these days.
Andrew Mackie
March 12, 2021
Sending prayers of comfort to the family during this time. Bill was a nice man
Kenny and Darnell Faulkner
March 12, 2021
I´m deeply saddened by this news. Bill was my first principal I worked for as a teacher in David County Schools at Mocksville Middle School. I loved working for him! and His family has my every sympathy. You all are in my prayers. I look forward to seeing him again one day in heaven.
Stephanie Brake Kiel
March 12, 2021
Sending My Prayers to the Campbell family .Billy will be missed especially the smile that he always had.
May God continue to lift you up during this diffcult time.
Toni
March 12, 2021
May the grace and peace of God be with your entire family thru these painful days. RIP Billy you will never be forgotten. THE HOLMAN AND ARNOLD FAMILIES