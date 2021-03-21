Carter, William (Bill) Hurley
June 15, 1945 - March 17, 2021
William (Bill) Hurley Carter, 75, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away on March 17, 2021. Bill was born in Rockville, Maryland and was the son of Henry and Genevieve Carter, who preceded him in death. He was raised on a working dairy farm, where at an early age he learned the value of hard work, family, and obligation to others. Though Bill would tell you that he was never a gifted student, he was a gifted athlete. Through his passion for track and field, and cross country, he was awarded a scholarship to High Point University where he was team captain and a stand out performer. In 2019, Bill was honored by High Point University as the recipient of the Bob Davidson Award for exemplary service to the sport of track and field. Bill used his gifts, and his hard-working spirit to earn a degree, and to pursue a career as a school teacher. Bill furthered his education by earning a master's degree from Gardner Webb University. Bill was also a veteran of the US Army, where he served as a field medic. Bill faithfully taught in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System for 32 years, first at the original Atkins High School, and then at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, NC. In addition to his teaching, he continued his love of athletics as a coach, and during the course of his career found himself leading track and field, cross country, wrestling, football, soccer, and swimming teams. He loved to coach, and he loved to see kids succeed and have opportunities like he did through sport. Bill was married to and is survived by Sharon Carter with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage this past year. He is also survived by his siblings Patricia Neureither, Robert Carter, and Tina Claery. Bill was a proud dad to and is survived by his four children and their spouses, Troy (Becky), Jason (Bethany), Stephanie (Adam), and Josh (Erica). He demonstrated his pride on a daily basis, many times through his extensive "Proud Dad" sweatshirt collection from his kids' different schools or professions. Bill has carried lots of titles and nicknames throughout the years (Dad, Honey, Uncle, Coach, "Wild Bill"), but none made him prouder than the title of Grandad. He is survived by his 12 grandchildren Matthew, Alex, Drew, Adam, Emily, Asher, Ethan, Addison, Carter, Olivia, Charlie and Tilly. No matter their passion, or activity, he loved to hear about what they were up to - and his smile was never bigger than when he got to see them, or hear about their accomplishments. Bill always made a point to follow his beloved Atlanta Braves, and the Washington Football Team. He also faithfully kept an eye on his West Forsyth Titans, and any and every sports team or activity his grandkids participated in. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 24th at 1pm at Calvary West Campus 136 Medical Dr., Bermuda Run, NC 27006. A graveside service will immediately follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Clemmons, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Forsyth High School Track and Field Program. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.