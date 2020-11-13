Cook, William "Richard"



William "Richard" Cook, 78, of Angell Road, Mocksville, NC, fulfilled his purpose in life on November 6, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born August 5, 1942 to W. Ransom Cook and Lucille Howard Cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Cook, and a sister, Wanda Cook.



Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Vivian Marion Cook, sons Richard Brian Cook (Christi R.) of Monroe, NC, Howard Craig Cook of Nebraska, grandchildren Derek Cook of Arizona, Michael Cook (Liz) of Arizona, and Allison Cook of Nebraska, sisters Elizabeth Grubb of Mocksville, Judy Emminizer (John) of South Carolina, brother Larry Cook (Annie) of Mocksville, NC, and several nieces and nephews. Richard loved his family and always put their needs first.



Richard was a veteran of the Army. In his younger days he enjoyed golfing. He was a member of the Masons, Jaycees, president of the Booster's Club, and coached Little League football. In his latter years he did woodworking and helped others with projects special to them. Richard brought joy to all who knew him and loved him. "The world lost a good one today and we are lucky and thankful for the time we had with him" per Craig, his son.



Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or formal service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the family. The family requests no flowers be sent.



Consider memorials to Mountain Valley Hospice, Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055.



Davie Funeral and Cremation of Yadkinville are honored to serve the family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.