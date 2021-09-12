Crandall, IV, William Cassius
October 31, 1942 - September 8, 2021
William Cassius Crandall IV (known to all as Bill) died on September 8, 2021 at Arbor Acres Retirement Community where he had been a resident in the memory care unit for several months. His loving wife, Betty, was at his side in his final hours. Bill has finally finished his years-long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Bill was born in Washington, DC to William C Crandall III and Bernice Adkinson Crandall on October 31, 1942. He grew up in Berwyn Heights, MD where he went to school, including high school. He then went on to college at the University of Maryland in College Park.
Bill worked in human resources all his professional life in many businesses/industries including manufacturing, retail, lumber, banking, and healthcare. He was always committed to helping companies create a positive workplace environment, supportive of employees, while promoting the productivity and success of the business.
He met his wife, Betty C Irwin in Baltimore, MD. in 1986. They soon recognized that they were meant to be together. He married the love of his life in 1987. Betty and Bill lived in Baltimore; Peru, NY; Norfolk, VA; and Winston-Salem, NC.
Bill and Betty shared a love of sailing and sailed for most of their married life on the Chesapeake Bay, Lake Champlain, and in the Caribbean. They loved to vacation in the British Virgin Islands and in Puerto Rico. Bill always paid attention to the old adage: Red sky at night, sailors' delight; Red sky at morning, sailors' warning.
Bill was pre-deceased by his parents, William and Bernice Crandall III. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 35 years, Betty, who resides in Winston-Salem, NC and by two sisters, Linda (Ron) Hooper of Waterloo, S.C. and Judith (Stephen) Rice of Schertz, TX. He is also survived by 2 sisters-in-law: Jean (Randy) Paquin of Delray Beach, Fla and Otis, Mass. and Christina (Craig) Mullen of Keeseville, NY and 3 brothers-in-law: Robert (Karen) Irwin, James (Sue) Irwin, and Melvin (Darcy) Irwin, all of Peru, NY. Many nieces and nephews have been a large part of Bill's life and have many wonderful memories of him to cherish.
Those who loved Bill are wishing him red skies at night for eternity.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public viewing or services. He will be cremated, and his ashes spread at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Employee Assistance Fund at Arbor Acres, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or to the Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer's Prevention, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Office of Philanthropy, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Betty and the family give special thanks to all of the staff at Arborview Memory Care Unit who provided loving care to Bill for the last seven months.
