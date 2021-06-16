Menu
William "Tink" Crompton
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Crompton, William "Tink"

December 9, 1955 - June 12, 2021

William "Tink" Crompton, age 65, of Winston-Salem, NC, departed peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home. He was born on December 9, 1955, in Graham, Alamance County, NC to the late Willie Crompton and Mamie Wade Crompton. He retired from UPS after 41 years of service.

Tink, as many may know, never met a stranger and was well-loved by all that knew him.

He is survived by his fiancé, Lynn Hughes of the home, his children, Mr. Jarrett Crompton and Ms. Gyovanni Boston-Crompton of Winston-Salem, his grandchild, Ms. Jaela Crompton of Winston-Salem, and three of his sisters, Ms. Peggy Ahmed of Greensboro, Ms. Jean Crompton of New York City, and Ms. Ann Crompton of Graham; and a host of friends and relatives.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road with visitation to follow after the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Services

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
William ( Tink ) was a great person who always put a smile on my face by joking around with me! Even on our bad days we seemed to have a laugh every time we saw each other! He was a hard worker, great friend, and excellent person all the way around, and he will be greatly missed by all!!!! R.I.P. my dear great friend!!!!!!
Alicia Meador
Friend
June 23, 2021
Tink had such a sweet sweet spirit. Always had a smile and kind word for everyone he met. The world could use more like him. Prayers for the family.
Arnder
June 22, 2021
Tink was my favorite UPS driver when I was working in Mt. Airy back in the 90's and he was the bright spot on many days. I hope it comforts the hearts of his family to know that he really did make a difference for good in the world. He will be remembered by many and most didn't even know he real name although he was a real friend. God bless you and give you what you need.
Mary Hutchens
Work
June 19, 2021
I was heart broken to hear about Tink to say the least. He was our favorite Ups driver for many years. Myself and several others from Blue Ridge Medical would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family. He was an amazing man. You guys were blessed. I'll definitely keep you all in my prayers. God bless.
Elaine Strickland
Work
June 18, 2021
What a true gentleman. Well liked by everyone that met him. He made regular deliveries to my gun shop and would always pick a peach off one of my trees.
Allen Ray Goad
June 18, 2021
Tink was one of the kindest men I have ever met. We hadn't saw each other in years after I changed jobs, but saw him again by accident in Mt Airy one day. He called me by name and we got to catch up for a little while. I feel so blessed to have known him and privileged to call him my friend. May he Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory. Prayers for all the family. He will be missed . Robin Lyons
Robin Lyons
Work
June 18, 2021
Tink, Best smile ever! Always a pleasure when your brown UPS truck arrived. You were a true friend. Rest in Peace
Jean Welch @ Harrell Oil Co
Work
June 18, 2021
Oooh Tink!!! This man, was such a delight! So full of life! He was the Mr.UPS. Always gave me a hard time about my converse. All my colors. He was top shelf! And will be truly missed!
Tonya Ferguson
June 17, 2021
Always was an absolute pleasure seeing him. He never forgot anyone. Always smiling! He touched and brightened so many people´s day! His positive attitude was contagious! Prayers for peace and comfort.
Angie
Work
June 17, 2021
Welcome to Glory Land Tink, you were always such a super hard worker and the nicest friend and delivery driver ever. Never a moment that you did not have a smile and alot of kindness to give away. A Jesus Spreader has left this cruel world and made all who had the pleasure and honor of knowing him with a life that's left w his great smile permantly embedded in our hearts Prayers to all of the family and friends. Ron and Lavon Mathews
Lavon Mathews
June 17, 2021
LYNN, I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. YOU ARE IN MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS. GOD BLESS YOU AND THE FAMILY. KAYE HULL CO-WORKER OF LYNN
KAYE HULL ( CROSS CREEK APPAREL)
June 17, 2021
Phillip Easter & Kandy Alvear
June 17, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I worked with Tink for 37 years at UPS. Man what a great guy. Glad to be a friend and will keep you guys in our prayers. Lee and Lauren Sain
Lee Sain
Work
June 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of his passing. He was truly a great guy and nice to all. He delivered to my dads garage when I was growing up and he would visit with dad. Always spoke still when I would see him through the years. Always smiled and waved even passing him on the road. Prayers for his family and friends.
Annette Leftwich Golding
Other
June 16, 2021
Think was absolutely the best! Always smiling, always happy to deliver all of our packages and deal with our crazy dog! He was a fantastic person, no matter where you saw him. He has been so missed since his retirement. We all think of him often and talk about his kindness and great demeanor. May his Memory be Eternal!
Wendy Carriker
Other
June 16, 2021
Tink has been missed ever since he retired from UPS. He was always very friendly to everyone in my office and helpful if we needed special delivery help. He was a tremendous representative for UPS and a fine man-very smart and witty. See you on the other side!
Wayne Gilreath
Work
June 16, 2021
I met Tink a few years ago while I was a USPS city mail carrier in Mt. Airy and Tink delivered parcels here. He was always upbeat and positive, every time our delivery paths crossed. One funny incident happened one day that Tink would never let me forget, and told on me every time there were people around, when we met. I had to mail something and the recipient insisted on me using UPS. As soon as I finished delivering my mail route, I went straight to the UPS drop-off store, which happened to be "Staples" in Mt. Airy. When Tink arrived at Staples to pick up all parcels for transfer to Winston and other destinations, he made a big deal out of me being in line and pretty soon everyone in the store was watching the scene. What Tink made the big deal about was, here was a USPS employee in uniform, standing in line to mail a parcel at a UPS facility, and the box I was using was a clearly marked "FEDEX" box. I'm just thankful no one was recording the incident on their cell phone that day. So sad Tink won't get time to enjoy more retirement years. To the family I'll pray the Lord will take you in his arms and comfort you during your time of sorrow. Rest in peace my friend, you will be missed dearly by many current resident whose lives you touched.
Tom Snow
Work
June 16, 2021
Tink and I drove package cars together for over 20 years. I looked up to him as a teacher and friend. We had many laughs together and wonderful lunch breaks throughout our career as UPS Drivers. He was the top dog in seniority at UPS. He was a hard worker and loved his family. He always had a comeback for everything. He was very witty. His attitude was always great no matter how full that package car was. Everyone knew Tink and loved him dearly. He was a very magnetic person. He will be missed dearly and will continue to make me smile like he always did. God bless the family. Go rest high on that mountain my friend.
Brant Snow
Friend
June 13, 2021
