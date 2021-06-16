I met Tink a few years ago while I was a USPS city mail carrier in Mt. Airy and Tink delivered parcels here. He was always upbeat and positive, every time our delivery paths crossed. One funny incident happened one day that Tink would never let me forget, and told on me every time there were people around, when we met. I had to mail something and the recipient insisted on me using UPS. As soon as I finished delivering my mail route, I went straight to the UPS drop-off store, which happened to be "Staples" in Mt. Airy. When Tink arrived at Staples to pick up all parcels for transfer to Winston and other destinations, he made a big deal out of me being in line and pretty soon everyone in the store was watching the scene. What Tink made the big deal about was, here was a USPS employee in uniform, standing in line to mail a parcel at a UPS facility, and the box I was using was a clearly marked "FEDEX" box. I'm just thankful no one was recording the incident on their cell phone that day. So sad Tink won't get time to enjoy more retirement years. To the family I'll pray the Lord will take you in his arms and comfort you during your time of sorrow. Rest in peace my friend, you will be missed dearly by many current resident whose lives you touched.

Tom Snow Work June 16, 2021