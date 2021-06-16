Crompton, William "Tink"
December 9, 1955 - June 12, 2021
William "Tink" Crompton, age 65, of Winston-Salem, NC, departed peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home. He was born on December 9, 1955, in Graham, Alamance County, NC to the late Willie Crompton and Mamie Wade Crompton. He retired from UPS after 41 years of service.
Tink, as many may know, never met a stranger and was well-loved by all that knew him.
He is survived by his fiancé, Lynn Hughes of the home, his children, Mr. Jarrett Crompton and Ms. Gyovanni Boston-Crompton of Winston-Salem, his grandchild, Ms. Jaela Crompton of Winston-Salem, and three of his sisters, Ms. Peggy Ahmed of Greensboro, Ms. Jean Crompton of New York City, and Ms. Ann Crompton of Graham; and a host of friends and relatives.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road with visitation to follow after the service.
