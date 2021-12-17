Dean, William



August 19, 1946 - December 11, 2021



William Dean was born on August 19, 1946, in Walthall County, MS to the late Charlene Berrow and William Lundy. He quietly slipped away to his eternal home on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. William Dean graduated from Tylertown High School, and upon graduation joined the US Army. He served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. William Dean moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where he worked for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 39 ½ years, retiring in 2005.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Dean; three daughters, Patricia (Don) Robinson, Sherrie Dean and Krystal (Radasma) Cooper; two sons, Andre Baker and Michael (Charmon) Baker; thirteen grandchildren; three sisters, Sheila Lundy, Atricia Bell, Sharon Harris; four brothers, Mark Anthony Williams, Charles Berrow, Lamus Lundy and William Earl Lundy; a very special aunt, Mildred Dean; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



Funeral service will be Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1 P.M. at First Baptist Church located at 700 Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem, NC. Interment will be in Salisbury National Cemetery. There will be no public viewing of Mr. Dean.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.