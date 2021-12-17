William Dean was born on August 19, 1946, in Walthall County, MS to the late Charlene Berrow and William Lundy. He quietly slipped away to his eternal home on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. William Dean graduated from Tylertown High School, and upon graduation joined the US Army. He served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. William Dean moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where he worked for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 39 ½ years, retiring in 2005.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Dean; three daughters, Patricia (Don) Robinson, Sherrie Dean and Krystal (Radasma) Cooper; two sons, Andre Baker and Michael (Charmon) Baker; thirteen grandchildren; three sisters, Sheila Lundy, Atricia Bell, Sharon Harris; four brothers, Mark Anthony Williams, Charles Berrow, Lamus Lundy and William Earl Lundy; a very special aunt, Mildred Dean; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1 P.M. at First Baptist Church located at 700 Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem, NC. Interment will be in Salisbury National Cemetery. There will be no public viewing of Mr. Dean.
Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.
Love , hugs , and many prayers to my family during this difficult time! Asking God to surround you all with much peace, comfort, and understanding! It was a privilege to meet my uncle at the memorial service for my father (his brother) Laurence Shelfield! I will never forget that moment and all the love shown to me by uncle William and aunt Mary! Rest Easy uncle! We will see you in the morning!