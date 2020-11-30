Frye, William Dudley
December 7, 1951 - November 27, 2020
Mr. William Dudley Frye, 68, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 7, 1951 in Forsyth County, the son of William Wade and Mary Davis Frye, Jr. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from Piedmont Commercial Caulking. A kind-hearted person who helped everyone; he enjoyed pool, bowling, and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his siblings, Linda Frye Edenfield of Winston-Salem, Robert David Frye (Jane) of Cleveland, GA., John Lee Frye (Barbara Pruitt) of Lexington, Mark Alan Frye (Annette) of Winston-Salem and Helen Frye Nifong of Winston-Salem and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice La., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.