Dudley, William Odell
November 6, 1928 - January 8, 2022
Mr. William Odell Dudley, 93, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born November 6, 1928, in Yadkin County to the late James Samuel Dudley and Rachel Royal Dudley. William was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and White Rock Civic Club. He retired from R.J. Reynolds with 36 years of service. Mr. Dudley was an avid sportsman, hunting and fishing whenever his health permitted. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Cynthia Snow Blakley Dudley; son, Jayson Dudley; five brothers: Jack, Lloyd, Kenneth, Pete, and Melvin; three sisters: Loyce, Grace, and Lucille; and stepson, Bruce Blakley. William is survived by two sons, John Michael Dudley (Bonnie) and Jeff D. Dudley; stepson, Keith Blakley (Donna); special neighbors: Chris Logan (Robin), Tim Barrett (Ann), and Terry Arrington (Molly), Anne Carroll, Gary Littell, Antonio, Ray Floyd, and Roy Russell (Margaret); and two granddogs, Chompers and Molly. A graveside service will be conducted 2:30 PM Wednesday, January 12th at the Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel, Walkertown, NC with his nephew, Rev. Dan Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM prior to the service in the Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4700 Old Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 or White Rock Civic Club, 4801 Davis Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.