Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Odell Dudley
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Dudley, William Odell

November 6, 1928 - January 8, 2022

Mr. William Odell Dudley, 93, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born November 6, 1928, in Yadkin County to the late James Samuel Dudley and Rachel Royal Dudley. William was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and White Rock Civic Club. He retired from R.J. Reynolds with 36 years of service. Mr. Dudley was an avid sportsman, hunting and fishing whenever his health permitted. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Cynthia Snow Blakley Dudley; son, Jayson Dudley; five brothers: Jack, Lloyd, Kenneth, Pete, and Melvin; three sisters: Loyce, Grace, and Lucille; and stepson, Bruce Blakley. William is survived by two sons, John Michael Dudley (Bonnie) and Jeff D. Dudley; stepson, Keith Blakley (Donna); special neighbors: Chris Logan (Robin), Tim Barrett (Ann), and Terry Arrington (Molly), Anne Carroll, Gary Littell, Antonio, Ray Floyd, and Roy Russell (Margaret); and two granddogs, Chompers and Molly. A graveside service will be conducted 2:30 PM Wednesday, January 12th at the Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel, Walkertown, NC with his nephew, Rev. Dan Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM prior to the service in the Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4700 Old Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 or White Rock Civic Club, 4801 Davis Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel
Walkertown, NC
Jan
12
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel
Walkertown, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Odell was a good man.
Kit
February 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results