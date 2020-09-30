Phillips, William Gregory "Greg"
August 7, 1963 - September 24, 2020
William Gregory "Greg" Phillips passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2020 at his home in Pfafftown, NC. He was born August 7, 1963 in Winston–Salem to James and Joan Phillips. He grew up in Forsyth County and graduated from West Forsyth in 1981. He was active in his teen years at Calvary Baptist Church where he accepted Christ during youth camp and active also with the scouts, earning his Eagle Scout award. He joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served on the USS Kitty Hawk for four years. He worked at Reynolds Tobacco Company for several years before going into independent electrical work as a profession, using his skills in construction projects like schools, hospitals, churches, offices, and an aircraft hangar. Greg had a great sense of humor. If he was your friend, you had a friend for life. He loved sports, especially golf and skiing on both water and snow. He enjoyed boating at Lake Norman and fishing on the Yadkin River where he liked to hang out with his beloved dog Lucky. Greg loved the simple things in life like playing games or cooking out with family and friends. Greg is survived by his parents; his brother, Jim (Mina) Phillips of New York, and his sister Valerie Phillips. He also leaves behind his nephews, Richard (Lauren) Phillips of Connecticut and Patrick (Stephanie, Ariana and sweet little great niece Ellie) Phillips of New York; his goddaughter and niece Michelle Phillips (Kees Coughlin); many beloved cousins; and his two surviving aunts (Bet and Betty). Greg will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. Due to CoVid 19, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pioneers USA, a faith-based mission at 10123 William Carey Dr., Orlando, FL 32832 or to the Disabled American Veterans

