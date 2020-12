Hall



Sandy Ridge - William Hall Jr., 76, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Friday, Dec. 4 at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge. (Can be viewed from 12 to 2 pm)



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.