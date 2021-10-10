Hamilton, Dr. William "Billy" Selden
December 11, 1941 - October 9, 2021
William "Billy" Selden Hamilton, affectionately known as "Banjo," died on October 9 after living with leukemia. He was a Professor of Slavic Languages and Linguistics and spent nearly three decades as Assistant Dean of the College at Wake Forest University. A consummate teacher, Billy always provided a listening ear and a warm chair on the lower quad, a habit that distinguished him on campus.
Billy was born in Cincinnati, OH, on December 11, 1941, the son of Dr. William Selden Hamilton, and Hester Streit Hamilton. He graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1959.
Billy earned each of his three degrees from Yale University. From 1970 to 1982, he taught at the State University of New York at Buffalo, where he became a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. Even in his last days, he sported a Buffalo Bills hoodie and hat. Such loyalty is no small feat after the Bills' inglorious run of Super Bowl failures and speaks to Billy's willingness to believe everyone is capable of redemption.
Billy's graduate work took longer than usual because he dropped out to play bluegrass music, spending most of a year playing with Walter Hensley and the Dukes of Bluegrass, and appearing on the Wheeling Jamboree. The call of bluegrass music was strong for Billy, from early high school and throughout his life.
Billy had a natural ease with languages and almost any instrument. His family attributes this to his curiosity and humility—he wasn't afraid to mess up or to be wrong, as he knew mistakes are critical for learning. We know him to have spoken Russian, Czech, Polish, Ukrainian, Serbo-Croatian, German, Dutch, French, some Italian, some Old English, and a touch of Gaelic and to have played, in descending order of technical competence but ascending order of hilarity, banjo, mandolin, guitar, fiddle, piano, bass, zither, dulcimer, trumpet, saxophone, and bugle. This wide-ranging skill meant he could walk into a Soviet police station or an Irish pub and immediately make friends—which he regularly did. His impact will reach, and he will be mourned, around the globe.
Billy took several forays behind the Iron Curtain, from his dissertation research in Czechoslovakia in 1968, where he witnessed the Soviet invasion firsthand, to WFU-sponsored trips to Moscow and St. Petersburg until 2000. He earned numerous awards in his career, including a teaching award at SUNY Buffalo and most notably the American Council on Education (ACE) Fellowship in 1981–82, which brought the Hamilton family to Wake Forest and Winston-Salem. He won the 2021 Jon Reinhardt Award for Distinguished Teaching at Wake Forest University, a fitting capstone to his long career in education. His 1980 book, Introduction to Russian Phonology and Word Structure, is still in print and used in Russian courses around the country.
Billy not only taught language and linguistics, but he also taught many aspiring old-time and bluegrass musicians of various abilities over the years. While at Yale, Billy was a member of the Grey Sky Boys, and later, Billy Hamilton and the Ohio River Boys, during the 1960s, and the folk music craze. With his wife Cindy accompanying him on tenor guitar, the Bluegrass Almanac won the CBC Bluegrass Championship in Canada in 1974. Billy and Cindy were members of the Unbroken Circle, a group of Wake Forest administrators, faculty, and friends, a multigenerational group who annually raise funds for the Shalom Project at Green Street Church.
Billy will be deeply missed by his family, his friends, his colleagues, and the legion students whom he has helped over the course of his fully and well-lived life. Their success—and their willingness to be humble and to make mistakes in service of learning and growth—will be his enduring legacy.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cynthia "Cindy" Escher Hamilton; his brother Richard Hamilton of New York, NY; his daughter, Sage Hamilton Rountree, and son-in-law, Wes Rountree, of Carrboro, NC; his son, John Hamilton, and daughter-in-law, Iara Fraga, of Minneapolis, MN; and three granddaughters: Lillian Rountree of New York, NY, Vivian Rountree of Davis, CA, and Jasmine Harper of Minneapolis, MN.
Because of Covid restrictions, rather than a formal funeral, the family is planning a musical celebration in the spring or summer of 2022. Please join us in celebrating this remarkable man. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests listening to your favorite bluegrass song. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
