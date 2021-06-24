Menu
William James "Billy" Hayden
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Hayden, William "Billy" James

October 11, 1949 - June 19, 2021

Mr. William "Billy" James Hayden, 71, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center and was immediately promoted to Heaven. No more "wheelz," only outstretched legs walking with JESUS on the Streets of Gold. He was born in Newport News, Virginia on October 11, 1949 to the late John William and Joan Stapleton Hayden. Billy loved messing with cars and was always active in tinkering with anything with 4 wheels. He often joked and called his garage "Side Ditch Motors." He had so many special friends and family too numerous to list, that he loved dearly with a bond of friendship and love that many never know. Preceding him in death was his wife, Denise Hayden; sister, Mariea Hayden; and his special companion, "Max." Surviving are his sister, Linda Nunn (John); four nephews, Mike Alderman (Amy); Chris Hayes (Dawn), Shawn Abee, and Johnny Nunn; also surviving is a niece, Jennifer Nunn. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery in Yadkinville with Pastor Ronnie Comer officiating. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the Hayden family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church Cemetery
4840 Old US 421 Hwy E, Yadkinville, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
