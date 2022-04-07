Honeycutt, William E.



May 10, 1934 - April 4, 2022



William E. (Bill) Honeycutt died on Monday, April 4th. A native of Concord, and long-time resident of Winston-Salem, Mr. Honeycutt was a proud graduate of Appalachian State University, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in Education. He began his career with the Winston-Salem Forsyth County school system in 1957. As an educator and elementary school principal for over 30 years, he positively influenced the lives of thousands of students.



Mr. Honeycutt was a tenor soloist at First Presbyterian Church for many years, as well as performing in opera symphonic chorales and theatre production. As a church Elder and charter member of Shallowford Presbyterian Church, he has sung in the choir under the direction of Sally Gantt for the past 35 years.



Mr. Honeycutt is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claudette, as well as his daughters and their families, Lou Anne and Tad Adams, Beth and Brad Hagler, and Melissa and Dean Abee. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lauren and Johnny Svoboda, Sarah and Rob Hankinson, Mary Katherine and Nick Abbondanzio, and Will and John Abee.



He has five great-grandchildren, Lilly and Molly Svoboda, Leo Abbondanzio, and Jack and Rachel Hankinson. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Hancock and his family, of Charlotte.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, NC 27023.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.