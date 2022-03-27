Howard, Sr., William C. (Clegg)
June 27, 1931 - March 23, 2022
A prince of a man, William C. Howard, Sr. (Clegg), shed his house of clay, and was promptly escorted by the angels on a heavenly flight, to a place of perfect rest and peace, on March 23, 2022. Clegg was known by the life he lived, the Lord he loved, and a legacy that is not easily followed. He was a man of integrity, a congenial spirit and unmatched humility. He was a true Christian, in every sense of the word, professing Christ in 1958 at Hanes Baptist Church. He served God there faithfully in many capacities: Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, a member of the Building Committee, a member of the Board of Deacons, and Treasurer. No one has to wonder whether Clegg was a Christian, for it was manifested in his daily life. Evident in his life was the fact that He found the will of God, followed the will of God, and never forsook the will of God. He used the Bible as his instruction for daily living as well as for rearing his children. He served his family by Biblical example, loving unconditionally. In turn, his family truly loved and respected him. Clegg was born June 27, 1931, in Advance, NC, of Godly parents, Willie Thomas Howard and Clara James Howard. Surviving to mourn his loss and treasure the many memories they made are two brothers, Rev. Hobert Howard and wife Marguerite, and James Howard and wife Pauline. Clegg has two deceased siblings – a brother, Raymond Howard, and a sister, Dorothy Howard Sparks. He had many other relatives and loved them all. Clegg loved his country and proudly served in the U. S. Army. He supported several charities serving the needs of veterans. He retired from AT&T with approximately 40 years of service. During his career, he was a machinist, draftsman and an engineering lab technician. On October 23, 1955, Clegg married Imogene Lowe, whom he met at a gospel singing. God blessed them richly with two wonderful children: a son, William C. Howard, Jr., (Chip) and wife Beth and a daughter, Gina Renee Howard. He enjoyed his two grandchildren: a grandson, Dr. Ward Howard, and wife Kate, and a granddaughter, Lauren Faith Howard. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Rupali Roy Bhave, Clegg's Oncologist, for her exceptional care and for the remarkable compassion and concern of Nurse Practitioners Sarah Dralle and Megan Manuel. The entire team at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center deserves our praise, including nurses, check-in staff, valet attendants, and volunteers. Clegg enjoyed the company of Don McBride and Danny Riddle, who accompanied him to several treatment appointments. Thanks also to Charity Billings at Amedisys Hospice for her compassionate care and support. The family was blessed by the skill and compassion of a team of home caregivers: Amanda, Tee, Jessica, Denise, Patsy, Scotti, Yasmine, Mercedes, Tanasia, and Tee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday April 1, 2022 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Hanes Baptist Church on Sabrina Lake Road in Winston-Salem, NC. Interment will follow in Bethlehem United Methodist Church cemetery in Advance, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
