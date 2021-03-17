To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Warren was a great friend,spent several years camping next to him and his family,wish beth and the family my sympthy,
Gwynn Griffin
March 11, 2022
We are so sorry to hear about of the passing of Mr. Howard. Please know that the Gearren family holds you in our prayers.
Michael Gearren
March 19, 2021
To Beth and the family, so sorry to hear of Warren's passing. Warren was a good friend for many, many years.
Gwynn Griffin
Warren was one of our instructors in Continuing Ed at Forsyth Tech for many years. Sorry to hear of his passing.
Michelle Griffin
Gwynn and Michelle Griffin
March 19, 2021
Pianist for Warren for many years. Had a great talked on the phone with him the day he passed. We laughed and talked about how people should just enjoy the moment instead of worrying about the future. Going to miss him. Prayers for Beth and family . David Thornburg
David Thornburg
March 18, 2021
Beth so sorry for passing of Warren our prayers are with you all ...
David & Ann Vest
March 18, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Warren. Remembering the many wonderful memories of our time together while in the Nationaires Quartet. Our prayers to you and the family.
Benny & Mechele Stoltz
March 18, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Warren and my friend praying for the family.
Alford Adams
March 17, 2021
To the family Harold and I would like say how sorry we were to hear that Warren had passed away. Harold worked with him for many years at WFBH. He will be missed but know he is in a better place and at peace with his God. God Bless and heal your hearts in his time.
Ann,Harold Doby
March 17, 2021
Beth and family
You know words cant Express my love for you and Warren. He has been a part of family, growing up with Richard. To lose both of them within just a year. Now we're left to wait to join them.
My sympathy at this grevious time.
Brona