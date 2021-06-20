Lancaster, Jr., William
July 21, 1936 - June 12, 2021
William "Bill" Otis Lancaster, Jr. – July 21, 1936 – June 12, 2021 --Mr. Bill Lancaster, 84, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born July 21, 1936 in Forsyth County. Bill was a life-long member of Central Terrace United Methodist church. He loved his church family and enjoyed singing in the choir. He was a member of Advent Hopewell Moravian Band for 50 years where he played the trombone. Bill enjoyed entertaining residents of nursing homes and retirement centers with a group of Moravian band members as well as playing in the annual Moravian Easter Sunrise Service. Bill graduated from Gray High School in 1955. He had a long career in the Radiology Department of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center until he retired in 1986. Bill served on the Board of Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful and was instrumental in Community Roots Day held in Sunnyside Neighborhood in 2004 and 2005. Our wonderful crepe myrtles are the result of his efforts. Bill also served on the Board of Winston-Salem Neighborhood Watch and organized our Neighborhood Watch group. He worked with this group to make our neighborhood a safer place for over 20 years. He enjoyed playing Bingo and attended weekly games with his friends. Bill was an avid photographer who entered much of his work at the Forsyth County Fair. He also enjoyed writing stories and sharing them with his friends. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Lancaster. Bill leaves behind a family of special friends including Deborah and David Carter, Rita Smith, Rose Moser, Lance Moser, Cynthia and Haywood Frasier and Diane Foltz. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Central Terrace United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Central Terrace United Methodist Church at 3 E. Devonshire Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Attendees are requested to please wear face masks and practice social distancing. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.