Midkiff, William Franklin
August 8, 1930 - March 22, 2021
Mr. William "Bill" Franklin Midkiff, 90, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born in Surry County on August 8, 1930, to the late William Franklin Midkiff, Sr. and Anna Robertson Midkiff. Bill was a member of Friedland Moravian Church, where he was a board member and a member of the adult choir. He was also a member of the Forsyth Masonic Lodge #707, where he was a past Master. Bill retired as the owner and president of Furniture Center, Inc. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Fulk Midkiff, and two sisters. Surviving are two nieces, Lynda Pell Creed and Jeanette Pell Hamlin, and a nephew, James W. Pell. A graveside service will be conducted in his honor at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Friedland Moravian Church Graveyard, officiated by Rev. Adam Goodrich and Rev. John G. Rights. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 24, 2021.