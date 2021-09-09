Miller, Jr., William Chavis Renard
On September 1, 2021, William "Buddy" Chavis Renard Miller, Jr. departed this life without a chance to say goodbye. William was born on November 2, 2005 to Shannon Clark and William "Slim" Miller, Sr.
William attended Mount Tabor High School in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. William was known for his big bright smile that would light up any room. William was an outgoing, loving, and caring child. He will always be remembered for his love and commitment to his family and friends.
William was preceded in death by his father, William "Slim" Miller, Sr.; an aunt, Mahasin Miller; and grandparents, Elvie Carpenter and Phyllis Miller.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Shannon Clark and Marcus Foster; his devoted siblings, Markel Foster, Madison Foster, Ma'Chielah Blakes, Ja'Niyah Foster, Martwan Foster, and Marcus Foster, Jr.; his grandparents, Angela Clark (Dearwood) and Gloria Redd (Mark); dedicated uncles and aunts, Gerry Walters, Eric Clark (Terri), Gerita Miller (Reggie) and Ashley Martin; along with a host of family and friends. William will always be missed by many.
There will be no public viewing at the funeral home. Private services will be held Friday, September 10, 2021. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.