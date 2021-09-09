Menu
William Chavis Renard Miller Jr.
2005 - 2021
BORN
2005
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Miller, Jr., William Chavis Renard

On September 1, 2021, William "Buddy" Chavis Renard Miller, Jr. departed this life without a chance to say goodbye. William was born on November 2, 2005 to Shannon Clark and William "Slim" Miller, Sr.

William attended Mount Tabor High School in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. William was known for his big bright smile that would light up any room. William was an outgoing, loving, and caring child. He will always be remembered for his love and commitment to his family and friends.

William was preceded in death by his father, William "Slim" Miller, Sr.; an aunt, Mahasin Miller; and grandparents, Elvie Carpenter and Phyllis Miller.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Shannon Clark and Marcus Foster; his devoted siblings, Markel Foster, Madison Foster, Ma'Chielah Blakes, Ja'Niyah Foster, Martwan Foster, and Marcus Foster, Jr.; his grandparents, Angela Clark (Dearwood) and Gloria Redd (Mark); dedicated uncles and aunts, Gerry Walters, Eric Clark (Terri), Gerita Miller (Reggie) and Ashley Martin; along with a host of family and friends. William will always be missed by many.

There will be no public viewing at the funeral home. Private services will be held Friday, September 10, 2021. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Service
Private services
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. -Matthew 5:4 Stay strong.
Wilson Family
September 11, 2021
I could never imagine your pain, as mother my soul cries for and with you.Im sending all my love and condolences to you and your family. I pray God covers you and keep you.
Shwanna Crews
September 10, 2021
Please accept my condolences and prayers for your family. May Jesus give you comfort in the coming days
Kay
September 10, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Danena James
Other
September 10, 2021
It is with a heavy heart that I express my condolences and sympathy. I didn´t have the privilege of knowing this young man, nor any of his family and friends. However, I do know that his loss was tragic and way too soon. I´m here to simply say that my thoughts and prayers are focused on this family. May the Lord comfort you and encourage you as you endeavor to get through, and beyond, this terrible loss.
Roger Tise
Other
September 9, 2021
So absolutely sorry This happened to your family!!! My heart as a mother and a Nana breaks for you your family and your son´s friends also Mt.Tabor High school!! Prayers are all I can offer God will be with you all!!!
Darlene Phibbs
Other
September 9, 2021
From one mother to another, May God wrap his arms around you and your family for comfort during this time! I am so very sorry you are going through this. God Bess us all.
Tammy Flowers
September 9, 2021
Didn't know him. So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all
Tammy Spillman
September 9, 2021
As a mother my heart aches for you. Please know the entire Clemmons, Winston-Salem community holds you and your family in our hearts.
Linda Showers
September 9, 2021
With love and prayers my family and I are thinking of you
Dan Tyree
Other
September 9, 2021
