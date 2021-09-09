It is with a heavy heart that I express my condolences and sympathy. I didn´t have the privilege of knowing this young man, nor any of his family and friends. However, I do know that his loss was tragic and way too soon. I´m here to simply say that my thoughts and prayers are focused on this family. May the Lord comfort you and encourage you as you endeavor to get through, and beyond, this terrible loss.

Roger Tise Other September 9, 2021