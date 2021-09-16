Parker, William



July 6, 1930 - September 12, 2021



Mr. William E. Parker, age 91, of Jonesville, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.



Mr. Parker was born on July 6, 1930 in Wilkes County to the late Leslie Parker and Sarah Anderson Parker.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Hulburt Parker; one brother, Wayne Parker; one son-in-law, John Fletcher; and one great-grandchild, Mina.



Mr. Parker was a member of Jonesville First Baptist Church since 1963, where he was a Deacon Chair and sang in the choir as well as quartets. He was a dedicated teacher and coach and voice of the Starmount Rams for over 50 years. Mr. Parker was an initial member of the Starmount Hall of Fame. He also loved gardening and was known as "the apple man."



Those left to cherish his memory are one son, Doug (Robin) Parker of Asheville; two daughters, Becky (Tod) Bryant of Lewisville and Vickie Fletcher of Flowery Branch, GA; two brothers, Dean (Sue) Parker and Don (Mary) Parker; two sisters Betty Johnston and Ann (Charlie) Miller; six grandchildren Sara Rivera, John Fletcher, Maggie Parker, Emma Parker, Samantha Parker, and Katie Bryant; and six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, Eli, Gemma, Collin, and Jackson.



A funeral service for Mr. Parker will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2pm at Jonesville First Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Fishing Creek Arbor Cemetery in North Wilkesboro. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm-1:30pm prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jonesville First Baptist Church.



The family has requested all that attend to wear masks, and if you have not had the opportunity to take advantage of the vaccine yet to please honor their father from afar.



Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Parker family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.