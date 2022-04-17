Polk, William Curtis



August 26, 1957 - January 21, 2022



Curtis was born in Wadesboro, N.C, the son of Charles Finchel and Beatrice Polk, and was a graduate of West Forsyth High School. After graduation, Curtis worked as an assistant manager at the Jeans Scene, and then at RJR, where he remained a dedicated employee at Plant 64 for over 20 years.



Curtis was a lover of music and his fellow man, and will be remembered for engaging in conversation with everyone he met. He was especially thankful to the folks that helped him during his times of need, including the staff at City with Dwellings, Calvary Moravian and First Presbyterian.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



Greensboro NC



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 17, 2022.