Randleman, Jr., William "Bill" Elbert
January 27, 1937 - March 16, 2021
Kernersville – Mr. William "Bill" Elbert Randleman, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on January 27, 1937 in Forsyth County to William Elbert Randleman, Sr. and Mildred Slate Randleman. Bill was a veteran and served in the United States Navy. He was also a former Volunteer Firefighter with Forest Hill Fire Department. Bill and his wife, Linda loved to spend time camping and boating. He was a faithful member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church in Walkertown. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Linda Stanley Randleman; three children, Keith Randleman (wife, April), Mark Randleman (wife, Kay), and Linda Vest (husband, Brian); three stepchildren, Sharon Stephens, Tina Smith (husband, Gary), and Penny Lenich (husband, Scott); six grandchildren, Brandon Randleman, William and Evan Vest, Jonathan and Christopher Stephens, and Matthew Smith; and three great-grandchildren, Ean, Kandice, and Haylie. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service for Bill will be held at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Coppley and Samantha Wesley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morris Chapel UMC at 2715 Darrow Road, Walkertown, NC 27051. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.