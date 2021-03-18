Menu
William Elbert "Bill" Randleman Jr.
1937 - 2021
Randleman, Jr., William "Bill" Elbert

January 27, 1937 - March 16, 2021

Kernersville – Mr. William "Bill" Elbert Randleman, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on January 27, 1937 in Forsyth County to William Elbert Randleman, Sr. and Mildred Slate Randleman. Bill was a veteran and served in the United States Navy. He was also a former Volunteer Firefighter with Forest Hill Fire Department. Bill and his wife, Linda loved to spend time camping and boating. He was a faithful member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church in Walkertown. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Linda Stanley Randleman; three children, Keith Randleman (wife, April), Mark Randleman (wife, Kay), and Linda Vest (husband, Brian); three stepchildren, Sharon Stephens, Tina Smith (husband, Gary), and Penny Lenich (husband, Scott); six grandchildren, Brandon Randleman, William and Evan Vest, Jonathan and Christopher Stephens, and Matthew Smith; and three great-grandchildren, Ean, Kandice, and Haylie. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service for Bill will be held at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Coppley and Samantha Wesley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morris Chapel UMC at 2715 Darrow Road, Walkertown, NC 27051. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
We are so sorry to learn of Bill´s passing. We have such fond memories of all the great times we had while cruising the islands in the Caribbean and traveling to Alaska and Hawaii. Great guy and he will be sorely missed. Prayers for Linda and all the families.
Ruth Henderson
March 18, 2021
Linda and family, I am so sorry to hear this about Bill. He drove a school bus with me. He was such a wonderful man and always there to help me deal with the kids!! May God help you and your family through this difficult time. Love, Rita
Rita Mabe
March 18, 2021
