William Edward Ray
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
428 East Main Street
East Bend, NC
Ray, William Edward

June 24, 1947 - October 2, 2021

William Edward Ray, 74, of East Bend, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his home. He was born in Forsyth County on June 24, 1947 to the late William Robert and Virgie Naomi Martin Ray. He was of the Baptist faith and served in the US Army. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Paulette Russell. Surviving are a sister, Vickie (Horace) Flippin and their son, Robert Kevin Flippin, a great-niece, Amber Smith, and great-great-nieces and nephews, Chase Smith, Chance Smith, Chloe Hunt; other nieces and nephews include Jane Lynette Hyatt, Allen Gray (Amy) Russell, Jr., and Tim (Barb) Shelton; special friends, Mike Slaughter and Alvin Shore. His graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons with Rev. Marty Reece officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

428 E. Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westlawn Gardens of Memory
Clemmons, NC
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.